Coyotes Announce Radio Partnership Extension with Bonneville Phoenix

All 82 regular season & playoff games to be broadcast on Arizona Sports 98.7 or ESPN 620

By Arizona Coyotes
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Thursday, September 21, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today a one-year partnership extension with Bonneville Phoenix Media and Marketing to broadcast all Coyotes regular season and playoff games on Arizona Sports 98.7 or ESPN 620 for the 2023-24 NHL season. All games will also be streamed live on the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona Sports 98.7 apps and games broadcast on ESPN 620 will be simulcast on 98.7 HD-2.

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Bonneville Phoenix and are thrilled to have Arizona Sports 98.7 and ESPN 620 broadcast all Coyotes games this season,” said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “There is a tremendous amount of excitement about our team, and we look forward to Arizona Sports 98.7, the Valley’s sports leader, providing our fans with outstanding Coyotes coverage all season long.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Arizona Coyotes and the Meruelo Group,” stated Bonneville Phoenix Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ryan Hatch. “We look forward to an exciting season delivering Coyotes coverage on-air, online and on the Arizona Sports App.”

Coyotes Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Heethuis returns for his 19th season as the club’s play-by-play announcer to call all games on the Coyotes Radio Network. Olympic Silver Medalist Lyndsey Fry will provide radio color analysis for all Coyotes games.

Coyotes game broadcasts on Arizona Sports 98.7 and ESPN 620 will all include 30 minutes of pre-game coverage prior to the puck drop and 30 minutes of coverage after the game concludes. The post-game show will include player interviews and a live broadcast of Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny’s post-game press conference. The Coyotes pre-game and post-game shows will be hosted by Luke Lapinski.

In addition, Arizona Sports 98.7 will air two weekly Coyotes shows throughout the season, featuring the front office (President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez and General Manager Bill Armstrong), on Burns & Gambo, and Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny with Wolf & Luke.

A complete station breakdown of the Coyotes radio broadcast schedule will be posted on ArizonaCoyotes.com prior to the start of the regular season.

Arizona Sports 98.7 will also broadcast the Coyotes home preseason games on Saturday, October 7 versus Anaheim. Game time is 3 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center.

For information regarding Coyotes tickets, please call 480-563-PUCK (7825) or visit ArizonaCoyotes.com.