Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Monday, October 9, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes 22-man roster for Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils. The Coyotes roster includes two (2) goaltenders, seven (7) defensemen, and 13 forwards.

Number Player Position

3 Josh Brown Defenseman

4 Juuso Valimaki Defenseman

8 Nick Schmaltz Forward

9 Clayton Keller Forward

15 Alex Kerfoot Forward

16 Jason Zucker Forward

17 Nick Bjugstad Forward

22 Jack McBain Forward

24 Matt Dumba Defenseman

29 Barrett Hayton Forward

33 Travis Dermott Defenseman

38 Liam O’Brien Forward

39 Connor Ingram Goaltender

50 Sean Durzi Defenseman

51 Troy Stecher Defenseman

53 Michael Carcone Forward

63 Matias Maccelli Forward

67 Lawson Crouse Forward

70 Karel Vejmelka Goaltender

72 Travis Boyd Forward

90 J.J. Moser Defenseman

92 Logan Cooley Forward

The Coyotes will open their regular se ason on Friday, Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils. Game time is 4 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2), the Antenna TV network, over the air (with an antenna). Antenna TV can also be found on Channel 95 on COX. The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is 1 p.m. MT at Mullett Arena.