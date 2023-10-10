News Feed

Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

By Arizona Coyotes
@ArizonaCoyotes Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Monday, October 9, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes 22-man roster for Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils. The Coyotes roster includes two (2) goaltenders, seven (7) defensemen, and 13 forwards.

Number              Player                          Position
3                     Josh Brown                  Defenseman
4                     Juuso Valimaki             Defenseman
8                     Nick Schmaltz               Forward
9                     Clayton Keller               Forward
15                    Alex Kerfoot                 Forward
16                    Jason Zucker               Forward
17                    Nick Bjugstad              Forward
22                    Jack McBain                Forward
24                    Matt Dumba                Defenseman
29                    Barrett Hayton             Forward
33                    Travis Dermott             Defenseman
38                    Liam O’Brien                Forward
39                    Connor Ingram             Goaltender
50                    Sean Durzi                   Defenseman
51                    Troy Stecher                 Defenseman
53                    Michael Carcone          Forward
63                    Matias Maccelli             Forward
67                    Lawson Crouse             Forward
70                    Karel Vejmelka              Goaltender
72                    Travis Boyd                   Forward
90                    J.J. Moser                     Defenseman
92                    Logan Cooley                Forward

The Coyotes will open their regular se ason on Friday, Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils. Game time is 4 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2), the Antenna TV network, over the air (with an antenna). Antenna TV can also be found on Channel 95 on COX. The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is 1 p.m. MT at Mullett Arena.