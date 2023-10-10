Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Monday, October 9, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes 22-man roster for Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils. The Coyotes roster includes two (2) goaltenders, seven (7) defensemen, and 13 forwards.
Number Player Position
3 Josh Brown Defenseman
4 Juuso Valimaki Defenseman
8 Nick Schmaltz Forward
9 Clayton Keller Forward
15 Alex Kerfoot Forward
16 Jason Zucker Forward
17 Nick Bjugstad Forward
22 Jack McBain Forward
24 Matt Dumba Defenseman
29 Barrett Hayton Forward
33 Travis Dermott Defenseman
38 Liam O’Brien Forward
39 Connor Ingram Goaltender
50 Sean Durzi Defenseman
51 Troy Stecher Defenseman
53 Michael Carcone Forward
63 Matias Maccelli Forward
67 Lawson Crouse Forward
70 Karel Vejmelka Goaltender
72 Travis Boyd Forward
90 J.J. Moser Defenseman
92 Logan Cooley Forward
The Coyotes will open their regular se ason on Friday, Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils. Game time is 4 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2), the Antenna TV network, over the air (with an antenna). Antenna TV can also be found on Channel 95 on COX. The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is 1 p.m. MT at Mullett Arena.