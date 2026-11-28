Back-to-Back – The Caps finish off a set of back-to-back games and conclude their coldest November in more than a decade on Saturday night in St. Louis against the Blues. The Caps lost a 3-2 heartbreaker on home ice to the Florida Panthers on Friday afternoon, a game in which they were nursing a 2-1 lead with five minutes remaining in regulation.

The Blues are also finishing up a set of back-to-backs, but they did not travel after Friday’s 5-3 comeback win over Dallas; they’ll be playing at home for the second time in as many days. And like many of Washington’s recent opponents, the Blues are coming in hot. They’re 7-1-1 in their last nine games, and they will be facing Washington netminder Clay Stevenson tonight (more on the goaltending matchup below).

St. Louis is likely to supply another serious test for the Caps’ defense; the Blues have averaged 4.11 goals per game across their 7-1-1 hot spell, the third highest rate in the League over that span.

“[St. Louis is a] top transition team in the League, so that's rush, counters,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “So, there's a couple things that go into that. I think it's the speed. I think it's the [defensemen] in the attack with [Logan] Mailloux and [Philip] Broberg doing a real good job. And then their small area skill is as good as there is in the league, especially with let's call it eight of the 12 forwards that can make a slip play through your feet or delay, bring people to you, sauce pass to the weak side, right on the tape.

So that's going to be a key tonight. We're going to have to slow their transition game down, and if they get numerical advantages through that, shame on us. And then also, even when the numbers are even, we're going to have to do a good job with our closing, with our coverage, to make sure that plays aren't coming through us and finding guys backdoor through seams or trailers.”

Young King Cole – When Lane Hutson burst onto the NHL scene with Montreal in 2024-25, he rolled up 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. Two seasons later, his younger brother Cole has already exceeded Lane’s rookie goal total; Cole Hutson netted both goals in Washington’s 3-2 loss to Florida on Friday.

With eight goals in 23 games this season, Cole Hutson is tied for third in goals among all NHL rookies, and he has scored four times as many goals as any other rookie blueliner in the League. The younger Hutson is scoring at a rate of .35 goals per game. If he finishes the season with that rate, he would own the highest goals-per-game rate of any rookie defenseman in the NHL from 1941-42 through this season.

The current all-time record – for seasons beginning in the Original Six era – is held by Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Leetch, whose 23 goals in 68 games as an NHL rookie with the New York Rangers in 1988-89 translates to .34 goals per game, just a shade behind the younger Hutson’s current rate.

Lane Hutson averaged .80 points per game as a rookie two seasons ago, and brother Cole currently sits at .78 points per game (eight goals, 10 assists, 18 points in 23 games). Lane Hutson ranks 11th in points per game among rookie defensemen since ’41-42, and Leetch (1.04) also sits atop that list.

At his current rate of Cole Hutson would finish the season with a total of 1640 minutes and 45 seconds of ice time (19:32 per night). Brother Lane logged a total of 1864 minutes and 7 seconds (22:24) as a rookie for Montreal in ’24-25, so just over a quarter of the way through his full rookie seasons, Cole is achieving a lot with less ice time than his older brother.

In The Nets – Heading into today’s 24th game of the season for Washington, the Caps have deployed just two netminders in Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren. Tonight in St. Louis, that changes when Stevenson gets his first start of the season for the Capitals, and his fifth start in the NHL this season.

“Just to give him an opportunity,” says Carbery, asked what made tonight the night to install Stevenson in the Caps’ crease. “We know him well. He's been in the organization, we get him back and give him an opportunity to start an NHL game tonight in St. Louis.”

For most of the first two months of the season, the Caps didn’t not have a bona fide No. 3 netminder on their depth chart, a situation they found themselves in when the Jets claimed Stevenson off waivers from the Caps on Sept. 27. The Caps addressed the issue when they obtained netminder Remi Poirier from New Jersey on Nov. 1 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft; the Devils had claimed Poirier off waivers from Dallas on Sept. 26.

But when the Caps tried to loan Poirier to Hershey, Dallas reclaimed him on Nov. 9. The Stars subsequently sent him to AHL Texas for a conditioning stint during which he went 2-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .938 save pct. in three starts.

When the Stars placed Poirier on waivers with the intention of loaning him to AHL Texas, the Caps reclaimed him on Nov. 24, three and a half weeks after trading for him, and three days after reclaiming Stevenson from the Jets. In less than a week, Washington went from not having a No. 3 in its system to having essentially two of them.

Typically, a No. 3 is needed only in the event of an injury to one of the netminders on the parent club, and both Thompson and Lindgren are healthy as far as we know. But the Caps enter tonight’s game with the Blues – their final game of November – with a team save pct. of just .857, second worst in the NHL (Anaheim is at .855). Washington is also yielding an average of 3.87 goals against per game, also second worst in the NHL (Vancouver is at 4.43).

Claimed from the Winnipeg Jets off waivers a week ago today, Stevenson returned to the Washington organization – where he originally signed as an undrafted free agent on March 28, 2022 – and was assigned to AHL Hershey. With the Bears on Wednesday, Stevenson made a triumphant return to the Hershey crease in a 6-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Stevenson made 28 saves in his return to Hershey, and he now owns a 64-31-9 career mark at the AHL level, with nine shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save pct.

During his two-month stint in the Winnipeg organization this season, Stevenson made four starts and five appearances for the Jets, posting a 1-3-0 mark along with a 3.61 GAA and an .870 save pct.

In his five career appearances with Washington, Stevenson is 3-2-0 with a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save pct.

A day after Joel Hofer notched his 11th win of the season with a 25-save outing against Dallas, veteran Jordan Binnington gets the net for the Blues against Washington. A third-rounder (88th overall) from the 2011 NHL Draft, the 33-year-old Binnington has spent his entire career in the St. Louis organization, and he enters tonight’s game 11 wins shy of 200 for his NHL career.

Although he has yielded five or more goals against in five of his seven starts this season, Binnington is 3-3-1 on the season, and he is 2-0-1 in his last three, despite surrendering a total of 17 goals in those three starts. St. Louis won 8-6 and 9-6 in two of those games and dropped a 5-4 overtime decision in the other. On the season, Binnington has averaged 4.05 goals per game in offensive support, the fourth best rate in the League among goalies with at least seven starts.

Lifetime against the Capitals, Binnington is 1-3-1 in five appearances – all starts – and his lone victory was a shutout. He owns a 4.23 GAA and an .840 save pct. in his five starts against Washington.

All Down The Line – Here’s how the Caps and the Blues might look on Saturday evening in St. Louis:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

21-A. Protas, 80-Dubois, 43-Wilson

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 72-Beauvillier

9-Leonard, 62-I. Protas, 89-Tuch

63-Miroshnichenko, 22-Jenner, 34-Sourdif

Defense

6-Chychrun, 3-Roy

42-Fehervary, 27-Liljegren

44-Hutson, 73-Desharnais

Goaltenders

33-Stevenson

48-Thompson

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

25-Kyrou (upper body)

38-Sandin (lower body)

Healthy Extras

29-St. Ivany

53-Frank

ST. LOUIS

Forwards

81-Holloway, 18-Thomas, 63-Neighbours

28-Stenberg, 83-McTavish, 77-McMichael

41-Kaskimaki, 89-Buchnevich, 29-Berggren

13-Toropchenko, 22-Suter, 15-Dvorsky

Defense

6-Broberg, 23-Mailloux

17-Fowler, 55-Parayko

72-Barron, 36-Jiricek

Goaltenders

50-Binnington

30-Hofer

Injured/out

21-Snuggerud (upper body)

25-Carlo (lower body)

47-Krug (Lower body)

65-Dube (upper body)

75-Tucker (lower body)

Healthy Extras

26-Walker

43-Rosen

49-Johnston