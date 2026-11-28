Nov. 28 vs. St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio Network

Washington Capitals (11-12-0)

St. Louis Blues (13-9-3)

The Caps conclude a weekend set of back-to-back games and kick off a stretch of eight straight games against Western Conference opponents on Saturday night in St. Louis when they get their first look at the Blues in 2026-27.

St. Louis is also finishing up a set of back-to-back games, but the Blues didn’t have to travel. They hosted the Dallas Stars in a Black Friday matinee while the Caps were facing the Florida Panthers on Black Friday afternoon in the District.

Washington’s Black Friday game took a dark turn; two Cole Hutson goals staked the Caps to a 2-1 lead in the back half of the third period, but it slipped away in the waning minutes of the contest when Florida struck for two goals in the final five minutes of regulation, culminating with Sam Bennett’s game-winner with 24 seconds left in regulation.

Instead of getting at least a point, the Caps fell for the sixth time in seven games and eighth time in their 11 November contests.

With two games left this month, the Caps will finish with five or fewer victories in the season’s second month for the first time since 2011-12 (5-8-1) and they’ll be seeking to avoid their worst November since 2007-08 (3-10-2). Both of those months also resulted in coaching changes in late November, but the Caps rallied to reach the playoffs in both of those seasons as well.

Friday’s loss stung the Caps for a couple of reasons. First, they had just ended a five-game regulation skid – their longest in nearly four years – with a Wednesday win over Philadelphia, and they were well aware of the need to pull some needed standings points after going nearly two weeks without doing so, especially in an ultra-competitive Eastern Conference chase for playoff positioning.

Second, they finally played a taut, low-event game in which they defended well enough to neutralize a good offensive team at 5-on-5, for 55 minutes, anyway.

“I thought it was fine tonight,” said Caps coach Spencer Carbery, asked about the need to play a low-event game. “They're a good team; that's the that's the gold standard. Them and them and Carolina; I'd throw Tampa in there too. That's what we're trying to become and aspire to be, a team that consistently wins year over year over year, and that has a group of players that have proven it and understand the way the game has to be played consistently inside of that, all of the winning plays.

“So, this is the gold standard. Like I said, this is the team – or one of the teams – that sets the bar for that, so I thought we were right there. Not a lot going on in the game; there's not a ton of chances either way, but that's the type of game that it’s going to be against these guys. And I thought we were managing it pretty well.

“Like I said, the second period we lose momentum, got back on our heels, but we still get out of that period at 1-1. Third period, I thought we did some really good things, get ourselves the lead, and then just mismanage a few scenarios where they end up in the back of our net.”

The Caps have had to sit for a few days with some tough losses early this season, but that’s not the case with Friday’s setback. They’re facing another red-hot team in the Blues, but they get right back at it on Saturday night in St. Louis.

“I feel like we got back to it in the third and had an equal period, getting in front, thanks to the Hutty goal,” says Caps winger Ilya Protas. “But overall, I think we had a solid game. But like I said, the second period wasn't there; it cost us a little bit of momentum. And yeah, the last five, six minutes [have] got to be better. And know the score, and that’s what we're up against.

“We’ve just got to keep working; I think we're doing we're going to get there. We are confident in each other, [we’ve] just got to keep working. [Saturday] is another chance.”

The Caps return home immediately after Saturday’s game in the Gateway City; Washington hosts Vancouver on Tuesday before embarking on a six-game, two-week road trip in which it will knock off half a dozen road games against Western opposition.

While the Caps were falling to Florida, the Blues skated past the Stars in St. Louis, winning by a 5-3 count in their own Black Friday matinee.

After St. Louis squandered a 2-0 first-period lead and fell into a 3-2 deficit early in the third, Dylan Holloway netted the tying tally for the Blues in the third, and he added an empty-netter late after Aleksanteri Kaskimaki delivered the game-winner midway through the third.

St. Louis ranks among the League’s hottest teams; the Blues enter Saturday’s contest with seven wins in their last nine games (7-1-1).