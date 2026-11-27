Black Friday – When Black Friday comes … you can expect the Caps to host a home matinee, and today’s Black Friday opponent is the Florida Panthers. Florida comes to town on the heels of a 5-3 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Wednesday in Florida, a game in which captain Sasha Barkov and veteran winger Brad Marchand both returned to the lineup following lengthy absences for injury, and both contributed to the winning cause.

Barkov notched his first goal of the season into an empty net, and Marchand chipped in with a trio of assists, including one on the power play. The addition of that dynamic duo to the Florida lineup gives the Panthers a much different look than when they visited earlier this month on Nov. 7, a 4-3 Washington win.

“Two terrific players, first and foremost,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery of the Florida duo, “but the effects that they have coming back in the lineup, I think it just slots their forward group perfectly. When you look at their Cup teams, and I know that Brady [Tkachuk] wasn't there, but you now have this balance with Marchand, [Anton] Lundell, [Eetu Luostarinen on that third line, which is it's a really, really good third line.

“To be able to deploy them, and then you've got the [Sam] Bennett line and the Barkov line, so it's essentially as deep a forward group as there is in the National Hockey League, and the roles and where they slot, I just feel like they complement each other's games, whether it's Barkov or [Carter] Verhaeghe or that third line. They know their identity and they read off of each other, there is chemistry there, and so that's where I think that'll only grow or get back to where it's been in years past. So it’s certainly a different look than we saw [three weeks ago].”

High Powered – Lost in the tall grass of Washington’s recent five-game losing streak is a significant uptick in the Caps’ performance on the power play. Across the last six games, the Caps have scored on the man advantage in five of them, and they are 6-for-17 (35.3 percent) across that span, the third best rate in the League over that stretch.

Five different Caps have scored those half dozen extra-man markers, and four players have recorded multiple points on the power play during that stretch: Ryan Leonard (five), Cole Hutson and Ilya Protas (three each) and Alex Tuch (two). Those four players plus Pierre-Luc Dubois comprise what is starting to become Washington’s top unit; those five players are atop the team’s power-play ice time ledger across that brief six-game span.

“I think they've sort of taken that opportunity and run with it,” says Carbery. “There's a few things that they're doing a really good job with. I think their puck movement, it's just crisp, flat, and quick. And so a prime example, if you were looking for an illustration of that, or some visual evidence, would be the goal in Boston, right?

“That's what they've been doing consistently, even though it hasn't always ended up in the back of the net like it did that night for Dubois in the slot. But their puck movement has been really, really sharp and quick. On face-offs, I think they're doing a real good job too of earning that first possession when they get that start, getting us right into a good set and an opportunity to attack.

“And then, as I always go back to, I think their ability to enter the zone – and whether it's clean or not clean – at least get us set up and win a puck battle and get it up top, and the puck recoveries have been there too. So, it's given them consistently more times than not when they go out there for their minute and 10 [seconds] attempt – whatever it might be – they're getting multiple opportunities to attack the net. That's the name of the game when you can do that. Now their skill takes over and they're able to capitalize on a few of those opportunities.”

With six power-play points (two goals, four assists), Hutson leads all NHL rookie defensemen and he ranks third among all rookies at all positions. With four points (one goal, three assists), Ilya Protas is tied for seventh among all League rookies in power play scoring.

Hold Your Mud – Hours before today’s matinee, the Caps announced the recall of goaltender Clay Stevenson from AHL Hershey. Concurrent with that move, the Caps also loaned defenseman Justin Holl to the Bears.

Stevenson had been in the Washington organization continuously from the time he signed as an undrafted free agent on March 28, 2022. After spending most of his first pro season (2022-23) with ECHL South Carolina, Stevenson ascended to Hershey in ’23-24, helping the Bears to a second straight Calder Cup championship. It was the first of three straight seasons with 33 or more appearances for Stevenson, who firmly established himself as the number three netminder on the Washington goaltending depth chart. Stevenson made his NHL debut late in the 2024-25 season, and he made four starts – winning three of them – for Washington last season.

When the Caps placed him on waivers in late September of this season, it was in the midst of the Connor Hellebuyck trade demand turmoil in Winnipeg, and the Jets – with their three-time Vezina winner sitting out – had a gaping hole in their depth chart and opted to claim Stevenson. The 27-year-old native of Drayton Valley, Alta. appeared in five games for Winnipeg in the first month of the campaign, starting four of them and posting a 1-3-0 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .870 save pct.

The Jets moved Hellebuyck to New Jersey in an Oct. 23 trade that brought goaltender Nico Daws to Winnipeg as part of the deal, and Stevenson lost the only start he made after Daws’ arrival. Last weekend, the Jets waived Stevenson, and the Caps happily reclaimed him. Two nights ago against Wilkes-Barre Scranton, Stevenson became the fourth goalie to start for Hershey this season – Remi Poirier, claimed off waivers from Dallas earlier in the week, is likely to become the fifth soon – and he made 28 saves in a 6-1 Bears victory.

Carbery didn’t commit to a starter for Saturday’s game in St. Louis, and Charlie Lindgren will serve as a backup this afternoon against Florida. The Caps haven’t seen Stevenson since late September, so they’re bringing him in at least for the weekend.

“The recall of Clay, with Jordan Kyrou going on [injured reserve], it opens up a roster spot, so the ability and flexibility to bring Clay in,” says Carbery. “We get him back off waivers and just bring him into the fold. So, right now we have three [goalies] on the roster.”

In The Nets – Logan Thompson starts for the Caps, two nights after notching his eighth victory of the season with an 18-save outing against Philadelphia. Although he yielded goals on the first and last shots he faced against the Flyers, Thompson locked it down tightly in between. Earlier this month, Thompson defeated the Panthers here in a Saturday matinee, stopping 26 of 29 Florida shots he faced, in another game in which he was nicked for a goal early and another late, but would not give up a lead-changing goal at any point late in the contest.

Lifetime against the Panthers, Thompson is 5-4-0 in nine appearances – all starts – with a 3.24 GAA and an .894 save pct.

Florida is also starting a set of back-to-back games with today’s Black Friday matinee, so they will need both goalies – Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid – this weekend. Markstrom enters today’s game on a 4-1-0 heater, and he will get the start against Washington today.

Lifetime against the Caps, Markstrom is 2-8-3 in 13 career appearances – all starts – with a 3.28 GAA and an .892 save pct.

All Down The Line – Here’s how the Caps and the Panthers might look on Friday afternoon in Washington:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

21-A. Protas, 80-Dubois, 43-Wilson

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 72-Beauvillier

9-Leonard, 62-I. Protas, 89-Tuch

63-Miroshnichenko, 22-Jenner, 34-Sourdif

Defense

6-Chychrun, 3-Roy

42-Fehervary, 73-Desharnais

44-Hutson, 27-Liljegren

Goaltenders

48-Thompson

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

25-Kyrou (upper body)

38-Sandin (lower body)

Healthy Extras

29-St. Ivany

33-Stevenson

53-Frank

FLORIDA

Forwards

23-Verhaeghe, 16-Barkov, 13-Reinhart

8-B. Tkachuk, 9-Bennett, 19-M. Tkachuk

27-Luostarinen, 15-Lundell, 63-Marchand

21-Hathaway, 20-Eller, 95-Vilmanis

Defense

42-Forsling, 5-Ekblad

77-Mikkola, 3-Jones

7-Kulikov, 6-Gudas

Goaltenders

25-Markstrom

40-Schmid

Injured/out

12-Gadjovich (upper body)

Healthy Extras

14-Imama

26-Balinskis