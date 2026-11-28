For just over 45 minutes on Black Friday afternoon at Capital One Arena, the Caps held their own against the recent two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Having snapped a 1-1 third period deadlock thanks to Cole Hutson’s second goal of the game, the Caps were looking to close out that 2-1 advantage late in the third. But there’s a difference between holding your own and holding a late lead, and a goal in the waning seconds of the third sent the Caps to a 3-2 setback.

Eetu Luostarinen delivered the tying goal three seconds after Florida won an offensive zone draw with 4:18 remaining, but it was Sam Bennett’s tip-in tally on a Matthew Tkachuk shot from the right half wall that delivered the dagger to Washington, leaving the Caps with their sixth regulation loss in the last seven games.

“The second period, I didn’t like,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “I liked our first. The third I thought was really good for the most part. And after we get the go-ahead goal, I didn’t think it was terrible; we just mismanaged some situations where you need to make a little bit better smarter, harder play. But it wasn’t terrible. It just wasn’t good enough for the plays that you need to make against a team like that.”

Washington was pleased with its first period; it jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Hutson’s power-play goal at 10:26 of the opening frame, and it kept the opponent off the scoresheet in the first for just the fifth time in 23 games this season, and it limited Florid to just five shots on net. But the Caps believed they let their standard slip in the second, when the Panthers peppered Caps goaltender Logan Thompson with 17 shots and plenty of offensive zone time.

“I think it started from the second period,” says Caps forward Aliaksei Protas. “It's not about the last five minutes. Yeah, we can talk about two late goals, but we also can talk about just dropping our standard in the second period.

“I think we had a really good solid first, and outshot them, and just outworked them for the most part. But we can't just drop the standard against the team like this. We knew what we were up against, and we just didn't finish the job. We didn't play the consecutive, consistent 60 minutes, so it ended up against us.”

Aaron Ekblad tied the game for Florida on a Panthers power play at 4:51 of the second, and although the Caps bent in the second, they didn’t break. The two teams entered the third essentially even; both teams had power-play goals from defensemen after an opposing blueliner was guilty of sailing the puck over the glass to provide the man advantage.

Thompson stopped 16 of the 17 shots he saw in the middle frame, giving the Caps a chance to regroup in the third.

At 13:06 of the third, Hutson dazzled the District crowd by carrying from his own end through the neutral zone and into Florida territory before letting a shot fly from the high slot, one that eluded Florida netminder Jacob Markstrom to put the Caps back on top, 2-1.

“I think I've just been feeling confident with my shot,” says Hutson, who has three goals in his last two games and has stacked a four-goal November on top of a four-goal October as a 20-year-old NHL rookie defenseman. “When I feel good, I just keep shooting it. They gave me a lane down the middle, and I just decided to put one on net. Luckily, it went in.”

But with nearly seven minutes remaining against a playoff hardened Florida team, the Caps couldn’t close the deal. Luostarinen won a left dot draw in the Washington end, firing a shot past Thompson three seconds and an exchange with Brad Marchand later.

The Caps still could have and should have claimed at least a point from the game, but Bennett’s late goal sent them to a difficult defeat instead.

“It was a good offensive shift,” recounts Bennett of the game-winner. “We were buzzing around and Brady [Tkachuk] made a good play over to Matthew, and he threw it on net. And I was just battling in front. It’s one of those ones that goes off you and in, but I’ll definitely take it.”

Washington takes another loss, falling to 3-8-0 in what has been a fallow November, with just two games remaining this month.

“I think we just stopped playing,” says Hutson. “Our first period was really good, and we eased up in the second, and then just kept spiraling the wrong direction in the third, and we ended up coming off with the loss.”

Florida heads home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Panthers face their bitterest of rivals on the heels of a late comeback victory and a spiffy 6-1-1 mark in their last eight games.

“To be able to change the course of a game when you don’t like your start is really important for the team, especially on the road,” says Florida coach Paul Maurice. “Usually, the home team gets that jump on you, and it’s tougher to get that thing turned around, and I thought we did a good job in the second.”