November wasn’t Washington’s best month, but the Caps finished the month on a high note Saturday night in St. Louis. After jumping out to an early lead, the Caps played a staunch defensive game, and they used that defense, an effective forecheck, and a three-goal second period to dismantle the Blues, 4-1.

Three different lines supplied a trio of 5-on-5 goals, the Caps’ power play chipped in with another, and Clay Stevenson stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced to pick up his first win with the Caps this season in his first start with Washington in 2026-27. Stevenson was reclaimed off waivers from Winnipeg a week ago today.

“I felt good as it progressed,” says Stevenson. “As it progressed, they're a really tough team on the net front, like when the pucks are high and you know they're delivering them, and it's tough to see. And I felt like I was maybe fighting it a little bit at the start. But our guys played so good in front of me; I maybe weathered that a little bit for myself to more or less settle in a little bit.

“It means a lot. I want to do my part for this group and do everything I can for them.”

Saturday’s effort marks just the second time in two dozen games this season the Caps have limited the opposition to a single goal against; the first instance was Oct. 9 at home against the New York Rangers, in the fourth game of the campaign.

Washington jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on the first shift of the game. Martin Fehervary took a feed from Ryan Leonard and crept to the top of the left circle before letting a hard, low shot fly. Jordan Binnington kicked it out, but Ilya Protas was right at the top of the paint to bury the rebound for a 1-0 lead just 32 seconds after opening puck drop.

“It's great to score and put one in, but I think it starts with our forecheck from our line,” says Protas. “I think we did a really good job as a team during the whole 60 minutes. But the first shift we put the puck deep and we got it back and put it up top. Marty finds a great lane for the shot, there wasn't a lot of traffic out there, and I was fortunate to put it in.”

The Protas goal extended Leonard’s career-high point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists).

St. Louis responded quickly, squaring the score at 2:14 when Pavel Buchnevich chipped a shot to the shelf from the top of the paint.

From just after the six-minute mark of the first to just before the seven-minute mark of the second, the Caps held the Blues without a shot on net for a span of 20 minutes and 33 seconds.

By the time the Blues broke the drought, the Caps had a 2-1 lead thanks to a Pierre-Luc Dubois power-play goal on a shot from the bumper at 4:16 of the second period, his second extra-man tally in as many Saturday nights from that spot.

The Caps have managed to score on the power play in five straight games, and they’ve done so in seven of their last eight games (8-for-22, 36.4 percent).

Robert Thomas broke the lengthy St. Louis shot drought with an excellent shorthanded chance from in tight, one that Stevenson turned aside.

In the back half of the middle period, Washington extended its lead. Anthony Beauvillier, who had already drawn two second-period penalties to aid his team’s cause, netted his third of the season by spooning a shot from tough angle – below the goal line – over Binnington’s right shoulder and in, for a 3-1 Caps lead at 11:17.

In the final minute of the middle frame, Boone Jenner executed the swipe and snipe, stripping Blues blueliner Cam Fowler of the puck and snapping a shot past Binnington from the right dot, deepening the deficit to three goals heading into the final 20 minutes.

“I'm just set up in the neutral zone and trying to angle them off and get a stick on it,” recounts Jenner of his ninth goal of the season. “And luckily, I get a break and a 2-on-1, and I’m able to bury it. Obviously, when you get one late in the period and bank the lead a little bit, it's big for us going into third.”

A day earlier at home, the Caps let a late one-goal lead slip away in an excruciating loss to the Florida Panthers. Tonight in St. Louis, they kept the foot on the gas pedal in the third, even with a three-goal lead and needing to kill a pair of penalties.

One of the primary elements of Saturday’s victory was the prominence and 60-minute consistency of the Washington forecheck, which was fueled by some superb puck placement on dump-ins throughout the game.

“He’s probably the goalie that plays the puck most in the NHL,” says Dubois of Binnington. “He tries to get to everything, so that's important to have a good puck placement to be able to forecheck. But I think we can take a lesson out of tonight, of just advancing one puck at a time, putting it in the right spot, and then you don't have to defend as much. You're not giving up as many chances. You're not spending as much time in your zone. You know you can play in the neutral zone and in their zone most of the game. So, I thought we did a good job with that tonight.”

The Caps’ strategic puck placement combined with some strong connectivity in the offensive zone led to more time in the offensive zone and much less time defending, which was crucial given that blueliner Jakob Chychrun departed the game late in the first period after a collision with Blues forward Ross Johnston.

Washington was also without defenseman Vincent Desharnais, who was a late scratch after returning from a five-week absence (appendectomy) and returning to action in Friday’s loss to Florida.

“We get off to a great start, score first shift,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “Power play builds us a lead. We don't sit back; we add to it. Beauvillier with a huge play; Boone with a huge play. And then when we need to defend in the third period, I thought we did a real nice job of that, because they're a really good third period team. So, you know they weren't just going to lay down, and then the penalty kill steps up with two big kills in the in the third period.

“Clay was outstanding, I thought. And then the [defense corps]; we lose Chychy early in the first period. So five kudos to our [defense] because we play basically – whatever it was – 50 minutes with five [defensemen], and you couldn't even tell those guys logged a lot of minutes and did a great job for us tonight.”

Carbery did not have any updates on either defenseman after the game; the Caps are off on Sunday and will practice Monday ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Vancouver.