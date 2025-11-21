WSH@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens concede eight in loss to Capitals

MONTREAL – The scoreboard read 8-4 by night’s end, but Thursday’s matchup at the Bell Centre was far closer than the final number suggests.

The Canadiens and Capitals traded punches all game long, with the scoreline reading 5-4 into the late stages, before Washington struck three more times putting the game out of reach.

Brendan Gallagher recorded his first of the season, Joe Veleno buried his first as a Hab, and Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson added tallies of their own in the defeat.

Samuel Montembeault got the start but was pulled early in the second, giving way to Jakub Dobes for the remainder of the game.

Roster

Jake Evans left the game and did not return.

Montreal goals

P1 15:47 1-[1] Gallagher (Dobson, Demidov) – PPG

WSH@MTL: Gallagher scores PPG against Charlie Lindgren

P2 07:53 3-[2] Veleno (Matheson, Gallagher)

WSH@MTL: Veleno scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P3 15:04 4-[3] Suzuki (Carrier, Bolduc)

WSH@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P3 05:37 5-[4] Matheson (Caufield, Hutson)

WSH@MTL: Matheson scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

Washington goals

P1 01:00 [1]-0 Ovechkin (Strome) – PPG

P2 02:00 [2]-1 Frank (Ovechkin, Strome) – PPG

P2 03:38 [3]-1 Frank (Protas, Lapierre)

P2 14:26 [4]-2 Chychrun (Carlson)

P3 17:25 [5]-3 Milano (Frank, Sandin)

P3 16:03 [6]-4 Ovechkin (Strome)

P3 17:56 [7]-4 Ovechkin (Carlson)

P3 18:34 [8]-4 Milano (Frank, Lapierre)

What’s next

An Original Six matchup at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens and Leafs face off for the second time this season on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

