WPG@MTL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

No matter how you slice it, the Jets are flat out a solid hockey team. They excel in all areas of the game—offense, defense and special teams—earning them a Western Conference-best 34-14-3 record. Connor Hellebuyck anchors the team in net, leading multiple major goalie statistics this season. On the blue line, Josh Morrissey is a powerhouse, ranking top five in points among defensemen, and up front, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele both sit in the top five for goals this year. Winners of three in a row and seven of their last 10, Winnipeg has been impressive on the road in 2024-25, with a 14-9-0 record away from Canada Life Centre. However, Montreal will look to cool their Jets and protect home ice tonight at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens went down on Saturday, but not without a fight. Alexandre Carrier’s first goal as a Hab pulled Montreal out of a 3-1 hole and forced overtime, where the New Jersey Devils ultimately prevailed. Despite the loss, the Canadiens secured a well-earned point in the standings. However, playing catch up has become an unwelcomed pattern in recent weeks for Martin St-Louis’ squad, who have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven games. Breaking that trend will be crucial against a Jets team that thrives when ahead, boasting a 20-3-2 record when scoring first and a 25-0-1 mark when leading after two periods.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 14 @ WPG: 4-2 WPG

Jan. 28 vs. WPG:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Hellebuyck remains a game-changer in net for the visitors. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is making his case for a third, posting a 2.02 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and six shutouts in 39 games this season. Anytime Hellebuyck is between the pipes, the Jets have a real shot at victory.

Juraj Slafkovsky is looking more and more like his real self again. The 20-year-old has five points in his last six games, but it’s how he’s earned them that stands out: relentless hard work. Slafkovsky has played to his natural strengths lately, and Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens have benefitted greatly because of it.

BY THE NUMBERS: JETS-HABS

Here’s how the Jets and Canadiens match up by the numbers: