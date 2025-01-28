WPG@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – There’ll be plenty of nostalgia inside the Bell Centre on Tuesday as the Canadiens host the Winnipeg Jets on Throwback Night – 1980s in Montreal.
A blast from the past: Canadiens celebrate 80s on Throwback Night at the Bell Centre
MONTREAL – There’ll be plenty of nostalgia inside the Bell Centre on Tuesday as the Canadiens host the Winnipeg Jets on Throwback Night – 1980s in Montreal.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Tuesday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
No matter how you slice it, the Jets are flat out a solid hockey team. They excel in all areas of the game—offense, defense and special teams—earning them a Western Conference-best 34-14-3 record. Connor Hellebuyck anchors the team in net, leading multiple major goalie statistics this season. On the blue line, Josh Morrissey is a powerhouse, ranking top five in points among defensemen, and up front, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele both sit in the top five for goals this year. Winners of three in a row and seven of their last 10, Winnipeg has been impressive on the road in 2024-25, with a 14-9-0 record away from Canada Life Centre. However, Montreal will look to cool their Jets and protect home ice tonight at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens went down on Saturday, but not without a fight. Alexandre Carrier’s first goal as a Hab pulled Montreal out of a 3-1 hole and forced overtime, where the New Jersey Devils ultimately prevailed. Despite the loss, the Canadiens secured a well-earned point in the standings. However, playing catch up has become an unwelcomed pattern in recent weeks for Martin St-Louis’ squad, who have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven games. Breaking that trend will be crucial against a Jets team that thrives when ahead, boasting a 20-3-2 record when scoring first and a 25-0-1 mark when leading after two periods.
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 14 @ WPG: 4-2 WPG
Jan. 28 vs. WPG:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Hellebuyck remains a game-changer in net for the visitors. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is making his case for a third, posting a 2.02 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and six shutouts in 39 games this season. Anytime Hellebuyck is between the pipes, the Jets have a real shot at victory.
Juraj Slafkovsky is looking more and more like his real self again. The 20-year-old has five points in his last six games, but it’s how he’s earned them that stands out: relentless hard work. Slafkovsky has played to his natural strengths lately, and Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens have benefitted greatly because of it.
BY THE NUMBERS: JETS-HABS
Here’s how the Jets and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Jets
📈
Canadiens
34-14-3
RECORD
24-20-5
33.3%
POWER PLAY
20.3%
79.1%
PENALTY KILL
81.7%
3.53
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.02
2.43
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.33
Scheifele (28)
GOALS
Caufield (25)
Morrisey (37)
ASSISTS
Hutson (36)
Connor (63)
POINTS
Suzuki (50)
DeMelo (+20)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+9)
Niederreiter (98)
HITS
Xhekaj (112)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.