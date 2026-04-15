Vinzenz Rohrer reassigned to Laval Rocket

The forward spent the season with the ZSC Lions

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday morning that forward Vinzenz Rohrer has been reassigned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

This season with the ZSC Lions in the Swiss National League, Rohrer registered 12 points (4G, 8A) in 41 games. On April 12, the Lions season came to end after being eliminated in their series against HC Davos.

The Rankweil, Austria native agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28) with the Canadiens on June 14, 2025.

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