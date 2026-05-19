MTL@BUF: Game recap | Game 7

BUFFALO – The Canadiens struck twice in the opening frame and Alex Newhook scored his second consecutive Game 7 winner as Montreal defeated Buffalo 3-2 to book its ticket to the Eastern Conference Final on Monday.

Phillip Danault got his first goal of the 2026 playoffs and Zachary Bolduc padded the lead with a power play marker in the first period, although the Sabres evened the score with goals from Jordan Greenway and Rasmus Dahlin to force overtime in the deciding game.

Newhook ripped a wrister from high on the faceoff circle at 11:22 of extra time to send Montreal to the next round. He is just the second player in NHL history to score multiple Game 7 series-clinching goals in a single postseason.

Eight different Canadiens players earned a point in the win, while Jakub Dobes made 37 saves in goal for Montreal.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster