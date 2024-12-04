Victoire has kicked off season two of PWHL hockey

MONTREAL – There’s truly nothing like the start of a new hockey season.
While the Canadiens are well into their 2024-25 campaign, there’s lots of buzz surrounding the Montreal Victoire, who kicked off the season with a thrilling 4-3 shootout win over the Ottawa Charge at Place Bell in Laval in front of a sold out crowd of 10,033 fans on November 30.
It’s hard not to get swept up in the hype of women’s pro hockey, and if last year’s inaugural campaign serves as any indication, the interest is here to stay – and grow. League-wide, records of capacity crowds were set... and broken. The latest record belongs to the Victoire, who sold out the Bell Centre in minutes and packed a 21,105-seat arena to the brim on April 20.
Based on last year's success, the Victoire will be looking to maintain that standard of excellence during this brand-new season where there will be no shortage of novelty for fans to revel in.
Take the team's name, logo, and jerseys as an example. Last year, all PWHL teams went nameless but this year, each club is coming into the campaign with a fully-formed identity. "PWHL Montreal” is now “Montreal Victoire” and their burgundy, navy blue and cream jerseys are already a big hit among fans, like Alex Newhook.
“I like it a lot! I think they have the nicest jerseys in the League. They did a good job with it. I like the Victoire logo, I think the colors are nice,” said the Canadiens forward.
“I think they’re easy jerseys for people to buy,” he added.