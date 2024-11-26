UTA@MTL: What you need to know

First game of a back-to-back for the Habs

20241126 - Game Preview - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Utah Hockey Club on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Tuesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, Quebec 

TV & STREAMING 

TSN2, RDS 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

TICKETS 

STATISTICS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Yeehaw! It’s Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre and for the occasion, fans are encouraged to wear their finest country outfits and enjoy some fun, western-themed activities before puck drop. Head to section 113 to snap a pic in your country attire between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to next year’s LASSO country music festival!

TEAM COMPARISONS

Costly mistakes sunk the Canadiens on Saturday as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. Emil Heineman scored his fourth goal of the season, while Jayden Struble collected his first of the campaign. The Habs are hoping to close out November on a better note than how they started the month with four games on the docket this week (i.e. two pairs of back-to-backs), and a change in line combinations may just be what the team needs to accomplish that. Based on Monday’s practice, expect new trios for Tuesday’s contest, with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki notably being reunited on a first line completed by Alex Newhook. The team also made a pair of roster moves by loaning Lucas Condotta to the AHL's Laval Rocket and calling up Joshua Roy, who will likely make his season debut tonight.

Meanwhile, Utah will wrap up a four-game Eastern Conference road trip in Montreal following a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The new NHL franchise inherited an Arizona Coyotes team entering its fourth year of a rebuild and a club that has a promising young core featuring Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley in addition to some good veteran players, like Clayton Keller and former Hab and two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev. Andre Tourigny’s contingent currently sits sixth in the Central Division with 19 points and holds a 4-6-2 record in away arenas.

BY THE NUMBERS: UTAH-CANADIENS

Here’s how Utah and the Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Utah 

📈 

Canadiens 

8-10-3 

RECORD 

7-11-2 

18% 

POWER PLAY 

22.4% 

76.5% 

PENALTY KILL 

82.4% 

57 

GOALS FOR 

56 

67 

GOALS AGAINST 

77 

Guenther (9) 

GOALS 

Caufield (12) 

Schmaltz (15) 

ASSISTS 

Suzuki, Matheson (12) 

Keller (19) 

POINTS 

Suzuki (19) 

Kesselring (+8) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Guhle (0) 

McBain (62) 

HITS 

Anderson (50) 

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens will hold a morning at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook  and  X  (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference, and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

Click here for tickets.

Related Content

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 26

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 25

Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

VGK@MTL: Game recap 

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 23

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 22

Updates from practice – Nov. 21

Updates from practice – Nov. 20

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 18

EDM@MTL: Game recap

EDM@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 17

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know