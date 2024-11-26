UTA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Utah Hockey Club on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
First game of a back-to-back for the Habs
WHEN
Tuesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, Quebec
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Yeehaw! It’s Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre and for the occasion, fans are encouraged to wear their finest country outfits and enjoy some fun, western-themed activities before puck drop. Head to section 113 to snap a pic in your country attire between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to next year’s LASSO country music festival!
TEAM COMPARISONS
Costly mistakes sunk the Canadiens on Saturday as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. Emil Heineman scored his fourth goal of the season, while Jayden Struble collected his first of the campaign. The Habs are hoping to close out November on a better note than how they started the month with four games on the docket this week (i.e. two pairs of back-to-backs), and a change in line combinations may just be what the team needs to accomplish that. Based on Monday’s practice, expect new trios for Tuesday’s contest, with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki notably being reunited on a first line completed by Alex Newhook. The team also made a pair of roster moves by loaning Lucas Condotta to the AHL's Laval Rocket and calling up Joshua Roy, who will likely make his season debut tonight.
Meanwhile, Utah will wrap up a four-game Eastern Conference road trip in Montreal following a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The new NHL franchise inherited an Arizona Coyotes team entering its fourth year of a rebuild and a club that has a promising young core featuring Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley in addition to some good veteran players, like Clayton Keller and former Hab and two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev. Andre Tourigny’s contingent currently sits sixth in the Central Division with 19 points and holds a 4-6-2 record in away arenas.
BY THE NUMBERS: UTAH-CANADIENS
Here’s how Utah and the Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Utah
📈
Canadiens
8-10-3
RECORD
7-11-2
18%
POWER PLAY
22.4%
76.5%
PENALTY KILL
82.4%
57
GOALS FOR
56
67
GOALS AGAINST
77
Guenther (9)
GOALS
Caufield (12)
Schmaltz (15)
ASSISTS
Suzuki, Matheson (12)
Keller (19)
POINTS
Suzuki (19)
Kesselring (+8)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Guhle (0)
McBain (62)
HITS
Anderson (50)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens will hold a morning at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference, and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
