UTA@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Yeehaw! It’s Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre and for the occasion, fans are encouraged to wear their finest country outfits and enjoy some fun, western-themed activities before puck drop. Head to section 113 to snap a pic in your country attire between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to next year’s LASSO country music festival!

TEAM COMPARISONS

Costly mistakes sunk the Canadiens on Saturday as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. Emil Heineman scored his fourth goal of the season, while Jayden Struble collected his first of the campaign. The Habs are hoping to close out November on a better note than how they started the month with four games on the docket this week (i.e. two pairs of back-to-backs), and a change in line combinations may just be what the team needs to accomplish that. Based on Monday’s practice, expect new trios for Tuesday’s contest, with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki notably being reunited on a first line completed by Alex Newhook. The team also made a pair of roster moves by loaning Lucas Condotta to the AHL's Laval Rocket and calling up Joshua Roy, who will likely make his season debut tonight.

Meanwhile, Utah will wrap up a four-game Eastern Conference road trip in Montreal following a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The new NHL franchise inherited an Arizona Coyotes team entering its fourth year of a rebuild and a club that has a promising young core featuring Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley in addition to some good veteran players, like Clayton Keller and former Hab and two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev. Andre Tourigny’s contingent currently sits sixth in the Central Division with 19 points and holds a 4-6-2 record in away arenas.

BY THE NUMBERS: UTAH-CANADIENS

Here’s how Utah and the Canadiens match up by the numbers: