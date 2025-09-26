Updates from training camp – Sept. 26

Training camp continues on South Shore

20250926_PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Canadiens Training Camp entered its second half at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday.

Day 10 of the 18-day schedule featured three groups: Group C, composed primarily of players who have yet to see preseason action; Group B, featuring most of the Thursday night's lineup; and Group A, which saw a healthy dose of regulars on the Canadiens’ projected regular-season roster.

Head coach Martin St-Louis said during his media availability that they “will be a smaller group after tomorrow’s game.” Currently, 59 players remain on the camp roster.

David Reinbacher did not practice. The team announced Friday morning that the defenseman will be sidelined for four weeks with a broken metacarpal bone. Defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson were also absent from today’s training sessions.

Here’s who skated in Group C:

Group C

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
36 Dauphin
59 Louis-Jean
98 Jones
56 Dineen
95 Gaudreau
41 Dunlap
70 Mandolese
83 Estapa
38 Goriunov
86 Kidney
81 Mianscum
43 Simoneau
 
24 Thorpe

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki headlined Group B:

Group B

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
13 Caufield
44 Clurman
32 Fowler
77 Dach
42 Engstrom
35 Montembeault
49 Davidson
52 Martin
93 Demidov
8 Matheson
92 Laine
79 Bisson
46 Mesar
73 Wylie
96 Rohrer
89 Roy
 
20 Slafkovsky
 
14 Suzuki
 
88 Tuch
 
63 F. Xhekaj
 

Lane Hutson and Brendan Gallagher were part of Group A:

Group A

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
62 Beck
37 Del Gaizo
34 Kahkonen
60 Belzile
48 Hutson
27 Blais
65 O'Rourke
76 Bolduc
47 Struble
82 Condotta
72 A. Xhekaj
71 Evans
57 Farrell
11 Gallagher
 
91 Kapanen
 
15 Newhook
 
90 Veleno
 

The Canadiens’ preseason continues on Saturday in Toronto. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Related Content

Training camp: Gallagher

Training camp: Carrier

Training camp: St-Louis

Training camp: Hutson

News Feed

TOR@MTL: Game recap  | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 25

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2025-26 season

Off the ice with... Luguentz Dort

Owen Protz assigned to the Brantford Bulldogs

PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 23

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Geoff Molson and France Margaret Bélanger join Toronto Tempo ownership group

PIT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

The Foundation’s 50/50 raffles return for the 2025-26 season

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 22

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

PIT@MTL: Important STM strike info

Updates from training camp – Sept. 21

Lines at training camp – Sept. 20

Lines at training camp – Sept. 19