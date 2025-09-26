Updates from training camp – Sept. 26

BROSSARD – Canadiens Training Camp entered its second half at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday.

Day 10 of the 18-day schedule featured three groups: Group C, composed primarily of players who have yet to see preseason action; Group B, featuring most of the Thursday night's lineup; and Group A, which saw a healthy dose of regulars on the Canadiens’ projected regular-season roster.

Head coach Martin St-Louis said during his media availability that they “will be a smaller group after tomorrow’s game.” Currently, 59 players remain on the camp roster.

David Reinbacher did not practice. The team announced Friday morning that the defenseman will be sidelined for four weeks with a broken metacarpal bone. Defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson were also absent from today’s training sessions.

Here’s who skated in Group C: