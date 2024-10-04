Updates from training camp – Oct. 4

Day 2 in Mont-Tremblant

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONT-TREMBLANT – The Canadiens were back on the ice at Gilles Cadieux Arena on Friday for the team’s second-to-last official practice of training camp.

The minor hockey arena nestled in Quebec’s scenic Laurentians—roughly 100 kilometres north of Montreal—was packed with fans for a second consecutive day. Chants of “Caufield! Caufield!” and other Habs echoed through the rink as the players ran through drills.

“I think I have more fun when they chant other people’s names,” Caufield joked to reporters on Thursday. “It’s fun to see [the fans] having fun and be at the rink. Everybody’s just having fun out there. Sometimes you don’t even know what they’re saying but it’s fun and they keep it light in practice.”

Twenty-seven players were in uniform at practice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
75 Dobeš
40 Armia
42 Engström
35 Montembeault
27 Barré-Boulet
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
 
77 Dach
24 Mailloux
 
28 Dvorak
8 Matheson
 
71 Evans
58 Savard
 
11 Gallagher
47 Struble
 
51 Heineman
72 Xhekaj
 
91 Kapanen
 
 
15 Newhook
 
 
55 Pezzetta
 
 
89 Roy
 
 
20 Slafkovský
 
 
14 Suzuki
 
 

Kaiden Guhle addressed the media on Friday for the first time since his appendectomy near the start of training camp.

“I’m ready. I feel good,” Guhle said. “Whenever they need me to play, I’ll be ready to play. If that’s tomorrow, if that’s Game 1 [on Wednesday], I’ll be ready to go.”

The Habs are in Mont-Tremblant for a team retreat and will travel to Ottawa on Saturday for the team’s final preseason game against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 p.m.

Montreal is 2-3-0 through five exhibition games to date.

