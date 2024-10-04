Updates from training camp – Oct. 4

MONT-TREMBLANT – The Canadiens were back on the ice at Gilles Cadieux Arena on Friday for the team’s second-to-last official practice of training camp.

The minor hockey arena nestled in Quebec’s scenic Laurentians—roughly 100 kilometres north of Montreal—was packed with fans for a second consecutive day. Chants of “Caufield! Caufield!” and other Habs echoed through the rink as the players ran through drills.

“I think I have more fun when they chant other people’s names,” Caufield joked to reporters on Thursday. “It’s fun to see [the fans] having fun and be at the rink. Everybody’s just having fun out there. Sometimes you don’t even know what they’re saying but it’s fun and they keep it light in practice.”