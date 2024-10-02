Updates from training camp – Oct. 2 

Forwards Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher did not participate in today’s session (therapy day).

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sported a standard practice jersey on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an appendectomy. Head coach Martin St-Louis said on Tuesday that while he hopes to have Guhle in the lineup for the Canadiens’ final tune up game on the weekend, he would not force the move if there was any risk of a setback.

The Habs are scheduled to practice in Tremblant on Thursday and Friday, before heading to Ottawa on Saturday for the team’s final preseason game against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.