Updates from training camp – Oct. 2 

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex ahead of their departure for Mont-Tremblant on Wednesday.
Here are the players who skated this morning:
Canadiens Training Camp to continue in the Laurentians Wednesday through Saturday
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
75 Dobeš
40 Armia
42 Engström
35 Montembeault
27 Barré-Boulet
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
77 Dach
24 Mailloux
71 Evans
8 Matheson
51 Heineman
58 Savard
91 Kapanen
47 Struble
15 Newhook
72 Xhekaj
55 Pezzetta
89 Roy
20 Slafkovský
14 Suzuki
Forwards Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher did not participate in today’s session (therapy day).
Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sported a standard practice jersey on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an appendectomy. Head coach Martin St-Louis said on Tuesday that while he hopes to have Guhle in the lineup for the Canadiens’ final tune up game on the weekend, he would not force the move if there was any risk of a setback.
The Habs are scheduled to practice in Tremblant on Thursday and Friday, before heading to Ottawa on Saturday for the team’s final preseason game against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.