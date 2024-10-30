Updates from practice – Oct. 30 

BROSSARD – Before embarking on a two-game road trip, the Canadiens got to work at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Both rinks were put to use by the team with goalie coach Eric Raymond hitting the ice with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau prior to the main session. Logan Mailloux and Michael Pezzetta assisted the trio.

A total of 23 players participated in the main session at 11:00 a.m. ET. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who skated with the team on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, did not join his teammates.