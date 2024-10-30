Updates from practice – Oct. 30 

Barron and Guhle to travel with Canadiens to Washington and Pittsburgh

20241030_practice
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Before embarking on a two-game road trip, the Canadiens got to work at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Both rinks were put to use by the team with goalie coach Eric Raymond hitting the ice with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau prior to the main session. Logan Mailloux and Michael Pezzetta assisted the trio.

A total of 23 players participated in the main session at 11:00 a.m. ET. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who skated with the team on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, did not join his teammates.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

40 Armia

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

77 Dach

24 Mailloux

28 Dvorak

8 Matheson

71 Evans

58 Savard

11 Gallagher

47 Struble

51 Heineman

72 Xhekaj

91 Kapanen

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

Following practice, the Canadiens confirmed that Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle will travel with the team. Both defensemen have been sidelined with upper-body injuries. The team also announced in the afternoon that Logan Mailloux, who skated with the group today, was loaned to the Laval Rocket.

The Habs close out October in Washington with a game against the Capitals on Halloween and open November with a contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the 2nd. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The team returns to the Bell Centre on November 5 and will host the Calgary Flames. For tickets, click here.

