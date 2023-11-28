Updates from practice - Nov. 28

Twenty-three players skated in Columbus

IMG_3232
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

COLUMBUS – The Canadiens’ five-game road trip is coming to an end. The team held a practice at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday in preparation for tomorrow’s contest against the Blue Jackets.  

Before the start of the main session, Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, and Michael Pezzetta took part in extra exercises with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas. On the other end of the rink, Jake Evans and Jesse Ylönen assisted goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau in a series of drills.

In total, twenty-three players hit the ice.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
27 Gustav Lindström
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
59 Mattias Norlinder
91 Sean Monahan
47 Jayden Struble
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

During his media availability on Monday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get the start in Columbus.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Watch the game on Sportsnet, Bally Sports Ohio, and RDS or listen to the radio on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.

