Updates from practice - Nov. 28

COLUMBUS – The Canadiens’ five-game road trip is coming to an end. The team held a practice at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday in preparation for tomorrow’s contest against the Blue Jackets.

Before the start of the main session, Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, and Michael Pezzetta took part in extra exercises with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas. On the other end of the rink, Jake Evans and Jesse Ylönen assisted goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau in a series of drills.

In total, twenty-three players hit the ice.