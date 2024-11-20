Updates from practice – Nov. 20

Laine takes next step toward return to play

20241120_PracticeEN2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Patrik Laine practiced briefly with the team in a no-contact jersey at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old spent approximately 30 minutes working one-on-one with the Canadiens director of player development Adam Nicholas before joining his teammates for an additional 15 minutes of practice. Laine is currently rehabbing a left knee sprain suffered during the preseason.

“I think he’s getting closer,” said head coach Martin St-Louis after practice, referring to Laine’s timeline for his return to play.

Brendan Gallagher took a therapy day on Wednesday, but the remaining 22 players skated:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

40 Armia

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

82 Condotta

8 Matheson

77 Dach

58 Savard

28 Dvorak

47 Struble

71 Evans

72 Xhekaj

51 Heineman

92 Laine (no contact)

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

20 Slafkovský

14 Suzuki

The Habs will practice Thursday and Friday in preparation of Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Media op: Matheson

Media op: Savard

Media op: Montembeault

Media op: St-Louis

News Feed

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 18

EDM@MTL: Game recap

EDM@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 17

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@MIN: Game recap

MTL@MIN: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 13

MTL@BUF: Game recap

The Canadiens honor Canadian Forces

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 10

MTL@TOR: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 9

MTL@TOR: What you need to know