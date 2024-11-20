Updates from practice – Nov. 20

BROSSARD – Patrik Laine practiced briefly with the team in a no-contact jersey at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old spent approximately 30 minutes working one-on-one with the Canadiens director of player development Adam Nicholas before joining his teammates for an additional 15 minutes of practice. Laine is currently rehabbing a left knee sprain suffered during the preseason.

“I think he’s getting closer,” said head coach Martin St-Louis after practice, referring to Laine’s timeline for his return to play.

Brendan Gallagher took a therapy day on Wednesday, but the remaining 22 players skated: