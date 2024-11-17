Updates from practice – Nov. 17

Gallagher, Savard take therapy days on Sunday

20241117-Practice-Evans-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens got straight back to work following their 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, hitting the ice for practice on Sunday morning at the CN Sports Complex.

Spirits were high in Brossard, and the Habs are hoping they can use Saturday’s win as motivation moving forward.

“I think we generated a lot more offense, which was good. A bit off the rush, a bit in zone. That’s been a focus for us. We need to score goals in order to win games; you can’t just be good defensively, you have to be able to put it all together,” outlined Alex Newhook, who recorded two hits and a plus-2 differential against the Blue Jackets. “I thought last night was close to where we want to be. [We need to] take that and move forward, and continue to stay in that attack mentality.”

It was a full team skate, although forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman David Savard took a therapy day instead.

Here’s a list of players who hit the ice:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

40 Armia

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

82 Condotta

8 Matheson

77 Dach

47 Struble

28 Dvorak

72 Xhekaj

71 Evans

49 Harvey-Pinard

51 Heineman

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

20 Slafkovský

14 Suzuki

Meanwhile, forward Patrik Laine continued his recovery with a solo skate prior to the main practice, joined by Canadiens director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

Next up for the Habs are the Edmonton Oilers, who roll into town for a 7:30 p.m. ET dance at the Bell Centre on Monday night. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Media op: Slafkovsky

Media op: Newhook

News Feed

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@MIN: Game recap

MTL@MIN: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 13

MTL@BUF: Game recap

The Canadiens honor Canadian Forces

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 10

MTL@TOR: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 9

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Shea Weber to be immortalized as one of hockey’s greats

Pezzetta teams up with fans, Montreal business for Movember

Habs to host away-game viewing party at Bell Centre

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: What you need to know