Updates from practice – Nov. 17

BROSSARD – The Canadiens got straight back to work following their 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, hitting the ice for practice on Sunday morning at the CN Sports Complex.

Spirits were high in Brossard, and the Habs are hoping they can use Saturday’s win as motivation moving forward.

“I think we generated a lot more offense, which was good. A bit off the rush, a bit in zone. That’s been a focus for us. We need to score goals in order to win games; you can’t just be good defensively, you have to be able to put it all together,” outlined Alex Newhook, who recorded two hits and a plus-2 differential against the Blue Jackets. “I thought last night was close to where we want to be. [We need to] take that and move forward, and continue to stay in that attack mentality.”

It was a full team skate, although forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman David Savard took a therapy day instead.

Here’s a list of players who hit the ice: