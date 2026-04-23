Updates from practice - Apr. 23

Therapy days for Mike Matheson and Josh Anderson

20260423-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – If there’s one player who never backs down from a physical battle, it’s Arber Xhekaj.

And as the First Round series shifts to Montreal, where the intensity is only expected to rise, the hard-nosed defenseman is more than ready for whatever Tampa throws the Canadiens’ way in Game 3.

“It’s great. It feeds right into my game,” Xhekaj told the media on Thursday. “That’s the game I like to play, and it falls right into my hand. […] We’re here, we’re ready for whatever they have to offer us. We have big bodies; we have guys who like to play a rough role and we’ll keep going."

Xhekaj was one of 24 players on the ice at the CN Sports Complex for Habs practice on Thursday. Forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Mike Matheson were given therapy days and did not take part in the session.

For his part, Cole Caufield is excited to get back on home ice and feels the Bell Centre crowd can be a huge difference maker on Friday and beyond.

“It’s crazy, it’s like there’s another body out there,” Caufield described. “It’s a pretty special place to play. They can for sure swing the momentum in a game.”

Game 3 between the Canadiens and Lightning is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday. For everything you need to know about the playoffs in Montreal, visit the team’s Playoff Central 2026 page.

Related Content

Media op: Caufield

Media op: Xhekaj

Media op: Danault

Media op: Bolduc

Media op: Guhle

Media op: St-Louis

News Feed

Find the Canadiens Playoff Street Team on Thursday

MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 2

MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 2

Updates from practice – Apr. 20

MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 1

MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 1

The power of team chemistry

Updates from practice – Apr. 18

From Bell Centre to museum: Canadiens team photo hanging at local exhibition

Off the ice with… Benjamin St-Juste

Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL for the eighth time

Updates from practice – Apr. 17

Round 1 schedule of Stanley Cup Playoffs announced

The Foundation launches a special 50/50 raffle for the playoffs

Updates from practice – Apr. 16

Playoffs: Canadiens players become the voice of the Montreal métro

Canadiens share two new playoff songs by Quebec artists

Vinzenz Rohrer reassigned to Laval Rocket