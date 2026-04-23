Updates from practice - Apr. 23

BROSSARD – If there’s one player who never backs down from a physical battle, it’s Arber Xhekaj.

And as the First Round series shifts to Montreal, where the intensity is only expected to rise, the hard-nosed defenseman is more than ready for whatever Tampa throws the Canadiens’ way in Game 3.

“It’s great. It feeds right into my game,” Xhekaj told the media on Thursday. “That’s the game I like to play, and it falls right into my hand. […] We’re here, we’re ready for whatever they have to offer us. We have big bodies; we have guys who like to play a rough role and we’ll keep going."

Xhekaj was one of 24 players on the ice at the CN Sports Complex for Habs practice on Thursday. Forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Mike Matheson were given therapy days and did not take part in the session.