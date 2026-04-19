MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Keep it rolling

Montreal didn’t limp into the playoffs—they earned their way in. Since the Olympic break, the Canadiens own the NHL’s eighth-best record at 16-7-2. As coaches love to say, it’s all about peaking at the right time, and an eight-game win streak from March 21 to April 4 makes a strong case that the Habs are doing just that.

Tampa, meanwhile, is playing near .500 hockey with a 13-12-2 mark since the February pause.

Ride the road wave

Game 1 starts away from home, where Montreal has thrived all season. The Canadiens posted the league’s second-best road record (24-9-8), powered by an offense that ranks second in goals per game on the road (3.50). Much of that success can be attributed to the power play, which also sits second in away games this season. Against a high-powered Tampa attack, getting on the board early could set the tone.

Keep emotions in check

As one of the NHL’s youngest teams, the Habs will need to stay composed in what promises to be an emotional Game 1 against a seasoned Tampa squad. Undisciplined penalties and emotion-driven mistakes can be costly, making discipline and poise critical for Montreal from the opening puck drop.

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

The Canadiens won the 2025-26 season series against the Lightning, posting a 2-1-1 record in four games, although Tampa outscored Montreal 12-11 on the season.

Dec. 9 vs. TBL: 6-1 TBL

Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO)

Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL

Apr. 9 vs. TBL: 2-1 MTL

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Juraj Slafkovsky has been a problem for Tampa this season, leading the Canadiens with seven points (4G, 3A) in four games. His impact has come in clutch moments too, highlighted by a last-second equalizer in December and a late game-winner in April.

On the other side, Andrei Vasilevskiy continues to set the standard in goal. The perennial Vezina contender posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season, and his playoff resume (2.45 GAA, .918 save percentage) speaks for itself.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BOLTS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Lightning match up by the numbers: