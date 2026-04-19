MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 1

TAMPA – Montreal’s quest for the franchise’s 25th Stanley Cup opens Sunday at Benchmark International Arena where the Canadiens and Lightning meet for Game 1.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs, Bolts square off for first game of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
TAMPA – Montreal’s quest for the franchise’s 25th Stanley Cup opens Sunday at Benchmark International Arena where the Canadiens and Lightning meet for Game 1.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
KEYS TO THE GAME
Keep it rolling
Montreal didn’t limp into the playoffs—they earned their way in. Since the Olympic break, the Canadiens own the NHL’s eighth-best record at 16-7-2. As coaches love to say, it’s all about peaking at the right time, and an eight-game win streak from March 21 to April 4 makes a strong case that the Habs are doing just that.
Tampa, meanwhile, is playing near .500 hockey with a 13-12-2 mark since the February pause.
Ride the road wave
Game 1 starts away from home, where Montreal has thrived all season. The Canadiens posted the league’s second-best road record (24-9-8), powered by an offense that ranks second in goals per game on the road (3.50). Much of that success can be attributed to the power play, which also sits second in away games this season. Against a high-powered Tampa attack, getting on the board early could set the tone.
Keep emotions in check
As one of the NHL’s youngest teams, the Habs will need to stay composed in what promises to be an emotional Game 1 against a seasoned Tampa squad. Undisciplined penalties and emotion-driven mistakes can be costly, making discipline and poise critical for Montreal from the opening puck drop.
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
The Canadiens won the 2025-26 season series against the Lightning, posting a 2-1-1 record in four games, although Tampa outscored Montreal 12-11 on the season.
Dec. 9 vs. TBL: 6-1 TBL
Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO)
Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL
Apr. 9 vs. TBL: 2-1 MTL
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Juraj Slafkovsky has been a problem for Tampa this season, leading the Canadiens with seven points (4G, 3A) in four games. His impact has come in clutch moments too, highlighted by a last-second equalizer in December and a late game-winner in April.
On the other side, Andrei Vasilevskiy continues to set the standard in goal. The perennial Vezina contender posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season, and his playoff resume (2.45 GAA, .918 save percentage) speaks for itself.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BOLTS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Lightning match up by the numbers: