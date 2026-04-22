MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 2

Series shifts to Montreal tied 1-1

20260421_MTLTBL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – For the second straight game, overtime was required to determine and winner between Montreal and Tampa Bay. This time, however, it did not end in the Canadiens favor.

J.J. Moser sent a wrist shot top shelf at 12:48 of the extra frame to tie the series 1-1 as it shifts to the Bell Centre for Game 3 on Friday.

Lane Hutson netted his first career playoff marker, and Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the series in the 3-2 loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 16:11 [1]-1 Hutson (Suzuki, Caufield) – PPG

MTL@TBL: Hutson scores PPG against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P2 18:36 [2]-1 Anderson (Danault, Evans)

MTL@TBL: Anderson scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay goals 

P1 08:40 0-[1] Hagel (Guentzel, Cernak)

P3 12:33 2-[2] Kucherov (Cirelli, Hagel)

OT 12:48 2-[3] Moser (Cirelli)

What’s next 

The Habs host the Bolts for Game 3 at the Bell Centre on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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