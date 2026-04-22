MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 2

TAMPA – For the second straight game, overtime was required to determine and winner between Montreal and Tampa Bay. This time, however, it did not end in the Canadiens favor.

J.J. Moser sent a wrist shot top shelf at 12:48 of the extra frame to tie the series 1-1 as it shifts to the Bell Centre for Game 3 on Friday.

Lane Hutson netted his first career playoff marker, and Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the series in the 3-2 loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster