The power of team chemistry

Where camaraderie becomes a competitive edge

Team Chemistry - Matt Garies, pour NHLI via Getty Images

© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Braverman
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – It’s mid-April, the playoff picture is set, and teams are hunkering down as they prepare to compete for hockey’s ultimate prize: the Stanley Cup.

The road to a postseason berth is a long one, and is usually achieved with a convergence of factors: talent, effort, injury luck, puck luck, and group dynamics, among others.

There are various points in the year where teams can address deficiencies in any of these factors and adjust – the Draft, free agency, staffing decisions, to name a few. At this year’s trade deadline, general manager Kent Hughes was mindful of one factor in particular that has propelled the Canadiens’ success once again this year: team chemistry. And it’s a big reason why Montreal stood pat at this year’s deadline.

“[Management]’s process reassures me a lot. Where we’ve come, with our culture and environment, anyone who comes in has no choice but to integrate with the group,” outlined head coach Martin St-Louis, who has been a key driver of the Club’s culture in his five seasons at the helm. “They quickly understand how things work here. If they don’t act the same as the group, they’ll stand out like a sore thumb.”

At the approach to last season’s deadline, captain Nick Suzuki went out of his way to ask management to keep the group intact. No such request was formally made this year, but the sentiment was clearly still there.

“I felt like I was the principal in a high school or elementary school after a bunch of students screwed up every time I walked out,” cracked general manager Kent Hughes following the 2026 trade deadline. “Everybody put their head down; I don't think anybody was looking to speak to me today. I feel like it's a sign that our players are happy to be here and that they're happy with the group.”

But what is it, exactly, that makes the team’s dynamic special? For some, such as the head coach, the explanation is a little more abstract.

“I don’t think it’s one thing. It’s hard to describe culture; it’s a feel. I feel like it’s something we addressed early when I came in,” indicated St-Louis, who assumed his role on a permanent basis in June 2022. “We talked about it and we worked on it. I feel like it gets to a certain point when the culture takes life. Anybody who has been added to the group, they feel something. Whether it’s camaraderie, whether it’s selfless actions... whatever it is, there’s a feeling among our group that they enjoy coming to the rink each and every day.”

Captain Nick Suzuki also invoked the friendships that have blossomed on the team.

"There are a lot of things that come to mind. We had a team dinner last night; we had so much fun together. Everyone was just chatting, [one] end of the table together, [the other] end of the table [together]. I think just the camaraderie that we have, the people that we have, is special,” shared the captain, who had recently come back from representing his country at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. “And I saw that with Team Canada, you get a special group of guys and it just helps every single day with this grind that we go on.”

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© Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

Last season’s NHL Rookie of the Year, Lane Hutson, alluded to a judgment-free mentality, one that even exists among guys who are battling each other for a scarce number of spots on the playing roster.

“I think just how comfortable everyone is being themselves,” described Hutson, who now holds the League record for most assists by a defenseman in their first 150 games played. “We all share that common goal of competing and trying to win a Stanley Cup and trying to win as many games as possible. I think, obviously, everyone wants to play, but whenever you’re not in, it’s always nice to see that the guys who aren’t in are cheering on the guys who are in.”

For his part, Phillip Danault – who left Montreal as a free agent after 2020-21 before returning this season via trade – has the unique perspective of being both a veteran of the group and an outsider. And, what’s struck the Victoriaville native most in his second stint with the Habs is how much everyone wants to win – and contribute.

“Everyone wants to make a difference night after night. Everyone is hungry; 30 minutes on the ice before practice, 30 minutes after. The guys are working, they want to improve, and they want to win,” offered Danault, who made it to the Stanley Cup Final with Montreal in 2021. “It’s a young team, and the core hasn’t won [a Cup] [except for Alex Newhook], so they’re hungry. That’s really important for a team.”

There was a time not too long ago when Montreal was not seen as a prime destination for star free agents or players on the trading block. The pressure can be immense in hockey’s most historic city, where fans are constantly hoping for a return to glory days of dynasties past. But, with great vibes all around the locker room, people have taken note across the NHL.

“There were a couple of calls where we were on the [player’s] no-trade list,” admitted Hughes on deadline day. “But, it was interesting that the feedback was that maybe we had been on it from a prior time and they were now willing to waive [the clause] if a deal came through. So, I think there's a recognition around the League that we're heading in the right direction. We understand that we have to keep moving; we've got to keep moving the ball forward to get where we want to be.”

For Hughes, St-Louis, Suzuki and co., the real work of competing for Lord Stanley’s mug now begins. And with the current makeup of the roster, and with good vibes flowing everywhere you turn in Habs-land, the 2026 postseason should be a fun one to watch for Canadiens fans.

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