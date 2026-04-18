The power of team chemistry

MONTREAL – It’s mid-April, the playoff picture is set, and teams are hunkering down as they prepare to compete for hockey’s ultimate prize: the Stanley Cup.

The road to a postseason berth is a long one, and is usually achieved with a convergence of factors: talent, effort, injury luck, puck luck, and group dynamics, among others.

There are various points in the year where teams can address deficiencies in any of these factors and adjust – the Draft, free agency, staffing decisions, to name a few. At this year’s trade deadline, general manager Kent Hughes was mindful of one factor in particular that has propelled the Canadiens’ success once again this year: team chemistry. And it’s a big reason why Montreal stood pat at this year’s deadline.

“[Management]’s process reassures me a lot. Where we’ve come, with our culture and environment, anyone who comes in has no choice but to integrate with the group,” outlined head coach Martin St-Louis, who has been a key driver of the Club’s culture in his five seasons at the helm. “They quickly understand how things work here. If they don’t act the same as the group, they’ll stand out like a sore thumb.”

At the approach to last season’s deadline, captain Nick Suzuki went out of his way to ask management to keep the group intact. No such request was formally made this year, but the sentiment was clearly still there.

“I felt like I was the principal in a high school or elementary school after a bunch of students screwed up every time I walked out,” cracked general manager Kent Hughes following the 2026 trade deadline. “Everybody put their head down; I don't think anybody was looking to speak to me today. I feel like it's a sign that our players are happy to be here and that they're happy with the group.”

But what is it, exactly, that makes the team’s dynamic special? For some, such as the head coach, the explanation is a little more abstract.

“I don’t think it’s one thing. It’s hard to describe culture; it’s a feel. I feel like it’s something we addressed early when I came in,” indicated St-Louis, who assumed his role on a permanent basis in June 2022. “We talked about it and we worked on it. I feel like it gets to a certain point when the culture takes life. Anybody who has been added to the group, they feel something. Whether it’s camaraderie, whether it’s selfless actions... whatever it is, there’s a feeling among our group that they enjoy coming to the rink each and every day.”

Captain Nick Suzuki also invoked the friendships that have blossomed on the team.

"There are a lot of things that come to mind. We had a team dinner last night; we had so much fun together. Everyone was just chatting, [one] end of the table together, [the other] end of the table [together]. I think just the camaraderie that we have, the people that we have, is special,” shared the captain, who had recently come back from representing his country at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. “And I saw that with Team Canada, you get a special group of guys and it just helps every single day with this grind that we go on.”