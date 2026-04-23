Find the Canadiens Playoff Street Team on Thursday

Catch playoff fever and win Canadiens prizes in downtown Montreal

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© Pierre Bourgault/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – One day before the Canadiens-Lightning series officially shifts to the Bell Centre, the Canadiens are making sure the city is decked out in bleu-blanc-rouge.

On Thursday, the Habs Playoff Street Team will hit the town to spread playoff fever, hand out prizes, and more.

The postseason hype squad will be in the downtown area between noon and 2:00 p.m., dressed in Canadiens track suits and accompanied by mascots Youppi! and METAL!.

Thursday’s planned schedule and route is as follows, but is subject to change:

WHEN
WHERE
12:00 p.m.
Canadiens Plaza (Activation begins)
12:15 p.m.
Dorchester Square
1:00 p.m.
Canadiens Plaza
1:20 p.m.
Guy/Ste-Catherine
2:00 p.m.
Canadiens Plaza (Activation ends)

Fans who spot the crew can sign up for Canadiens SMS alerts on-site for a chance to spin the team’s lucky wheel. Every spin is guaranteed to win one prize from the list below:

  • Playoff beads
  • Playoff face paint sticks
  • Car flags
  • Caps
  • T-shirts
  • Jerseys
  • Pair of outdoor watch party tickets

For more playoff initiatives, visit the team's Playoff Central page here.

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