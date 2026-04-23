Find the Canadiens Playoff Street Team on Thursday

MONTREAL – One day before the Canadiens-Lightning series officially shifts to the Bell Centre, the Canadiens are making sure the city is decked out in bleu-blanc-rouge.

On Thursday, the Habs Playoff Street Team will hit the town to spread playoff fever, hand out prizes, and more.

The postseason hype squad will be in the downtown area between noon and 2:00 p.m., dressed in Canadiens track suits and accompanied by mascots Youppi! and METAL!.

Thursday’s planned schedule and route is as follows, but is subject to change: