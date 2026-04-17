From Bell Centre to museum: Canadiens team photo hanging at local exhibition

MONTREAL - Sports, but make it art.

The phrase "Hang it in the Louvre" is a popular online idiom, but a recent local twist by the Canadiens on social media has become much more literal.

When Cole Caufield scored his 50th goal of the season on April 9, the Habs content team shared a now-viral team photo of the dressing room celebrations that followed with the caption "Hang it in the [Montreal] Museum of Fine Arts".

The image—and caption—notably caught the attention of the century-old museum itself, turning what originated in the comment section to a real-life installation.

On April 17, a 36-by-24-inch framed version of the photo was mounted near the museum’s entrance, where it will remain on display throughout the Canadiens’ 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff run.

See the result below: