From Bell Centre to museum: Canadiens team photo hanging at local exhibition

Team photo from Caufield’s 50th goal will hang at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts during the playoffs

FORGE-THUMBv2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL - Sports, but make it art.

The phrase "Hang it in the Louvre" is a popular online idiom, but a recent local twist by the Canadiens on social media has become much more literal.

When Cole Caufield scored his 50th goal of the season on April 9, the Habs content team shared a now-viral team photo of the dressing room celebrations that followed with the caption "Hang it in the [Montreal] Museum of Fine Arts".

The image—and caption—notably caught the attention of the century-old museum itself, turning what originated in the comment section to a real-life installation.

On April 17, a 36-by-24-inch framed version of the photo was mounted near the museum’s entrance, where it will remain on display throughout the Canadiens’ 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff run.

See the result below:

Canadiens team photo on exhibit at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

The MMFA ranks among the most visited museums in North America, and it’s no stranger to showing love for the Habs. During the team’s memorable 2021 run to the finals, the museum installed a reproduction of Dryden in front of the Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion, paying tribute to late, great, legendary goaltender Ken Dryden.

Now, it’s Caufield’s moment getting the gallery treatment in Canada’s oldest and largest museum. Fans can catch the piece in person at the museum’s 1380 Sherbrooke Street West location.

Safe to say, Caufield’s 50th truly was a work of art.

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