MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 1

Juraj Slafkovsky completes hat trick in OT, Habs take Game 1 in Tampa

20260419_MTLTBL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – Three power play goals by Juraj Slafkovsky powered the Canadiens past the Lightning in Game 1 of Montreal's Round 1 series on Sunday.

Slafkovsky completed the hat trick just 1:22 into overtime to seal the 4-3 win.

Josh Anderson was the other Habs goalscorer, opening the series' account midway through the first period.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield both registered a pair of assists each, and Jakub Dobes made 20 saves in his fourth career playoff start.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 13:24 [1]-0 Anderson (Carrier)

MTL@TBL: Anderson scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P2 19:36 [2]-2 Slafkovsky (Demidov, Caufield) – PPG

MTL@TBL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P3 05:56 [3]-2 Slafkovsky (Caufield, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@TBL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Andrei Vasilevskiy

OT 01:22 [4]-3 Slafkovsky (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@TBL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay goals 

P2 12:15 1-[1] Raddysh (Kucherov, Guentzel) – PPG

P2 12:44 1-[2] Hagel (Guentzel, McDonagh)

P3 08:58 3-[3] Hagel (Guentzel, Kucherov) – PPG

What's next

The Canadiens return to Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday, for Game 2 of the Round 1 series against the Lightning.

Related Content

Canadiens at Lightning | Game 1

Postgame @ TBL: Carrier

Postgame @ TBL: Slafkovsky & Suzuki

Postgame @ TBL: Dobes

Postgame @ TBL: Anderson

Postgame @ TBL: St-Louis

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