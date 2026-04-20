MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 1

TAMPA – Three power play goals by Juraj Slafkovsky powered the Canadiens past the Lightning in Game 1 of Montreal's Round 1 series on Sunday.

Slafkovsky completed the hat trick just 1:22 into overtime to seal the 4-3 win.

Josh Anderson was the other Habs goalscorer, opening the series' account midway through the first period.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield both registered a pair of assists each, and Jakub Dobes made 20 saves in his fourth career playoff start.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.