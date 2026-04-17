Off the ice with… Benjamin St-Juste

You’re the only Quebecer on the Packers, and in total, there are only three in the NFL right now. In hockey, that reality is completely different. Your foundation, l’Originale, aims to develop football here. Why was it important for you to be involved in this regard?

Like you said, we’re maybe two or three Quebecers in the NFL. The goal is to have a lot more. I know we have a lot of young, local football players who are very talented. Our events and football camps provide motivation and visibility for these kids, which gives them the hope necessary to attain a high level. The ultimate goal is for a kid to show up to one of these foundation events and is proud to say: “If I reach the highest level, I will grab the torch and organize my own events or foundation to give back to my community.”

In the same vein, you’ve been a role model for kids. In the past, you’ve been vocal about mental health in sport. Today, do you think things are improving? Are you optimistic for future generations?

Yes, absolutely. I think there’s been an important change in many professional leagues, be it the NHL, NBA or NFL, where mental health has become a priority issue. In the past, we’d wait for players to finish their careers to learn about the mental damage caused by a very physical and demanding career that requires a lot of sacrifices. Today, each NFL team has many specialists and psychologists who help us go through challenges in our careers. I think it helps us a lot; so many fans see the highlights and good moments, but there are a lot of sacrifices that we need to make to perform under the spotlight every Sunday on the football field or each day on the ice.

As you said, the Packers, like the Canadiens, are a storied franchise with a lot of history. Do you see any similarities, playing in a market that’s so rich in tradition?

I think this type of environment forces you to maintain a standard of excellence. Anything less than a participation in the Stanley Cup or Super Bowl playoffs is seen as an unproductive season or one that didn’t meet expectations. So, to be on a team like that gives me a ton of motivation to maintain thatstandard every day. It motivates me to keep working, to put in the effort, and to contribute to history. In the end, it’s nice to reach personal goals, but as a player, your career objective is to win a championship, whether that’s a Stanley Cup or a Super Bowl.