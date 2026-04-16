Updates from practice – Apr. 16

Twenty-three players took part in the first playoff practice

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – It’s that time of year again when everything just means more—even in practice. 

The final countdown to the Stanley Cup Playoffs is on, and that was evident at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday where the Habs held their first practice since wrapping up the regular season. 

The pace was sharp. The intensity was elevated. And the group carried itself with a clear sense of purpose, as if playoffs frenzy has taken over the locker room. 

There’s no question that the matchup will make way for toughness. In that regard, Mike Matheson is not too worried: “We have always shown that we can play that style of game, if necessary.” 

Heading into a second playoff participation in a row, Jake Evans speaks fondly of the experience gained in 2025: “It was great for us to get that experience last year, and getting off on the right foot is going to be big for us. [...] In Game 1 last year, [...] when we jumped on the ice, you could tell that Washington had a little bit more jump and were ready for that physical game a bit more. [...] I feel like this year, we’re going to be ready for that. We have that experience now and it’ll help us.” 

In total, 23 players took to the ice for the session:

Jacob Fowler, Kaiden Guhle and Nick Suzuki were absent. 

The full official Round 1 schedule has yet to be announced by the NHL, so keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for more details.

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