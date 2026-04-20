Updates from practice – Apr. 20

TAMPA – For hockey fans, there’s no better time of year than the Stanley Cup Playoffs—and for the players, it’s no different.

Cole Caufield, who was on the ice for all three of Montreal’s power play goals in their 4-3 Game 1 win, has already shown a flair for the postseason across his two previous appearances and continues to soak in the moment in 2026.

“It’s fun. Obviously, you play for times like these and there’s nothing better, so we’re just going to up the intensity and keep this thing going,” said this season’s 50-goal scorer.

Caufield was one of 26 players who took the ice at Benchmark International Arena on Monday for a short practice.