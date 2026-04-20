Updates from practice – Apr. 20

Canadiens hold full practice in Tampa one day before Game 2

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – For hockey fans, there’s no better time of year than the Stanley Cup Playoffs—and for the players, it’s no different.

Cole Caufield, who was on the ice for all three of Montreal’s power play goals in their 4-3 Game 1 win, has already shown a flair for the postseason across his two previous appearances and continues to soak in the moment in 2026.

“It’s fun. Obviously, you play for times like these and there’s nothing better, so we’re just going to up the intensity and keep this thing going,” said this season’s 50-goal scorer.

Caufield was one of 26 players who took the ice at Benchmark International Arena on Monday for a short practice.

Jake Evans spoke on Monday about the Habs’ penalty kill in Game 1. Despite allowing two goals on five attempts, the veteran forward was pleased with how things played out.

“We believe in our system, we believe in each other, and if we do that and stick to what we did last game, it’ll look good for us,” he said.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Related Content

Media op: St-Louis

Media op: Evans

Media op: Carrier

Media op: Caufield

News Feed

MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 1

MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 1

The power of team chemistry

Updates from practice – Apr. 18

From Bell Centre to museum: Canadiens team photo hanging at local exhibition

Off the ice with… Benjamin St-Juste

Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL for the eighth time

Updates from practice – Apr. 17

Round 1 schedule of Stanley Cup Playoffs announced

The Foundation launches a special 50/50 raffle for the playoffs

Updates from practice – Apr. 16

Playoffs: Canadiens players become the voice of the Montreal métro

Canadiens share two new playoff songs by Quebec artists

Vinzenz Rohrer reassigned to Laval Rocket

MTL@PHI: Game recap

Canadiens to face Lightning in Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

MTL@PHI: What you need to know

MTL@NYI: Game recap