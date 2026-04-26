Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 26

21 players take part in Sunday’s optional morning skate

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier weren’t the likeliest source of offense heading into Game 3––but they delivered in a big way.

The three combined for six points and were on the ice for all of Montreal’s goals in a 3-2 overtime win, breaking through when it matterest most. Quiet in Games 1 and 2, the trio found another gear and came through when the stakes were at their highest.

“We felt good. I think the way the three of us play, we can work off each other in the O-zone and understand where each other are going to be,” said Dach, who assisted on Texier’s opening goal and netted the game-tying marker on Friday.

“For us it’s about sticking to what we need to do each and every time we’re out there, building momentum and keep that momentum throughout the game,” added the 6-foot-4 centerman Sunday morning.

Dach, Bolduc and Texier were part of the 21 players who participated in an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Following practice, head coach Martin St-Louis also spoke about momentum and how crucial it is to manage it over the course of a game and series.

“Last game, I think we managed the chaos better. It’s something that you need to learn how to handle, for sure,” he said. “The playoffs are all about momentum. It’s about who holds onto it the longest and who can regain it the quickest when they lose it.

“That’s what hurt us in Game 2; we lost it for 20 minutes. We had a lot of it for 50 minutes, but the margin is thin when you have lots of momentum and you aren’t able to separate and capitalize on your chances. You have to be careful not to lose it for too long. And when you do, it has to be a collective effort to get it back—you need to have a good feel for the game.”

Puck drop for Game 4 is set for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

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