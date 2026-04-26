Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 26

MONTREAL – Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier weren’t the likeliest source of offense heading into Game 3––but they delivered in a big way.

The three combined for six points and were on the ice for all of Montreal’s goals in a 3-2 overtime win, breaking through when it matterest most. Quiet in Games 1 and 2, the trio found another gear and came through when the stakes were at their highest.

“We felt good. I think the way the three of us play, we can work off each other in the O-zone and understand where each other are going to be,” said Dach, who assisted on Texier’s opening goal and netted the game-tying marker on Friday.

“For us it’s about sticking to what we need to do each and every time we’re out there, building momentum and keep that momentum throughout the game,” added the 6-foot-4 centerman Sunday morning.

Dach, Bolduc and Texier were part of the 21 players who participated in an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.