TBL@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

MONTREAL – Playoff hockey returned to the Bell Centre and it did not disappoint, with the Canadiens emerging victorious in a dramatic overtime finish in Game 3 against the Lightning on Friday night.

Things got underway with a raucous pregame ceremony which saw Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer bring the ceremonial torch into the building to get the crowd going.

After luck drop the teams traded leads, with Alexandre Texier opening the scoring early in the opening frame and Kirby Dach – who was warmly greeted during opening ceremonies – evening things up in the second to set the stage for Lane Hutson’s winner in extra time.

Montreal held Tampa to just 17 shots on goal.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster