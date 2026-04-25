TBL@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Hutson’s overtime winner on Friday gives the Habs a 2-1 series lead

20260424_TBLMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Playoff hockey returned to the Bell Centre and it did not disappoint, with the Canadiens emerging victorious in a dramatic overtime finish in Game 3 against the Lightning on Friday night.

Things got underway with a raucous pregame ceremony which saw Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer bring the ceremonial torch into the building to get the crowd going.

After luck drop the teams traded leads, with Alexandre Texier opening the scoring early in the opening frame and Kirby Dach – who was warmly greeted during opening ceremonies – evening things up in the second to set the stage for Lane Hutson’s winner in extra time.

Montreal held Tampa to just 17 shots on goal.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 04:53 0-[1] Texier (Bolduc, Dach)

TBL@MTL: Texier scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P2 12:43 2-[2] Dach

TBL@MTL: Dach scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

OT1 02:09 2-[3] Hutson (Texier, Bolduc)

TBL@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay goals

P1 07:42 [1]-1 Point (Guentzel, Kucherov) – PPG

P2 04:47 [2]-1 Hagel

What’s next

The series resumes on Sunday for Game 4 between the Lightning and the Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Related Content

Postgame vs. TBL: St-Louis

Postgame vs. TBL: Dach and Hutson

Postgame vs. TBL: Anderson

Postgame vs. TBL: Texier

Postgame vs. TBL: Suzuki

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