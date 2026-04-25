Updates from optional practice - Apr. 25

Quotes of the day

“I just believe in our system, all my teammates and coaching staff. I feel like we’re all prepared for any scenario. I feel like we play our way, and we have the puck a lot, and we’re good defensively. I feel like we can for sure win a game tomorrow.” - Juraj Slafkovsky on his belief in the team

“Everyone needs to step up in the playoffs. You can see that, in different games, a different person brought us success, and that’s what it takes.” - Mike Matheson on the Canadiens taking Game 3 and what that says about the group

“I think we’ve established a family spirit. When things like that happen, I think it galvanizes the group. We support each other. It’s important.” - Martin St-Louis on the team uniting around Kirby Dach

What’s next

Game 4 between the Habs and Bolts is set for Sunday at 7:00 p.m. For those in Montreal, the Canadiens are hosting the Fan Jam presented by La Cage outside the Bell Centre, open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. ET. For more details, click here. For tickets to the game, click here.