TBL@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

MONTREAL – With the series even at 1-1, the scene shifts north of the border to the Bell Centre where the Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning square off for Game 3 on Friday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs look to regain control of series as it shifts to Montreal for Game 3
MONTREAL – With the series even at 1-1, the scene shifts north of the border to the Bell Centre where the Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning square off for Game 3 on Friday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Get fired up
There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.
Rally towel giveaway
Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.
Watch Party – Street Edition
The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens, outside the Bell Centre. The event is sold out, and only ticketholders who claimed a free ticket online will be given access to the watch party site.
Fan Jam presented by La Cage
The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:
For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.
Playoff 50/50 raffle
The 50/50 sales from all first-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series.
Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.
Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro
Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!
Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.
For more details about the initiative, click here.
Special concession items
KEYS TO THE GAME
Let the Bell Centre do its thing
There’s playoff hockey—and then there’s playoff hockey in Montreal. “They can swing the momentum of a game,” said Cole Caufield of the Bell Centre crowd.
That’s exactly what the Canadiens will be counting on in Game 3. It’ll be loud, rowdy, and as intimidating as any building in hockey. How the Habs harness that energy and turn it into momentum could make all the difference.
Caufield, Slafkovsky, Suzuki
Most nights, the Canadiens go as Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki go. Through two games, that stands only partially true. They’ve made an impact on the power play, but at five-on-five, they’ve been quieter than usual. Back on home ice, with the last change in Martin St-Louis’ hands, more favorable matchups should give the top line a chance to do what they do best: produce.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Regular season
Dec. 9 vs TBL: 6-1 TBL
Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO)
Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL
Apr. 9 vs. TBL: 2-1 MTL
Playoffs
Game 1 | Apr. 19 @ TBL: 4-3 MTL (OT)
Game 2 | Apr. 21 @ TBL: 3-2 TBL (OT)
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
As the physicality ramps up, keep an eye on the Arber Xhekaj–Jayden Struble pairing. They brought edge and reliability in Game 2, and when asked what he liked about their performance, St-Louis’ answer was simple: pretty much everything.
Public enemy No. 1 on Friday? Brandon Hagel. Fresh off a Gordie Howe hat trick—and a few extra antics—he won’t get a warm welcome in Montreal. Through two games, Hagel has two goals and two assists, and he’s firmly planted himself at the center of the series.
BY THE NUMBERS: BOLTS-HABS
Here’s how the Lightning and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.