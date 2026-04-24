Updates from morning skate – Apr. 24

Anticipation and excitement has been building towards this moment since the Canadiens booked their ticket to the playoffs on April 5. There’s truly nothing like playoffs in Montreal - and everyone’s feeling it.

“The city, the fans, the building… There are really no words. Just coming here this morning, seeing all the towels out there, it’s pretty cool and I think everybody’s pretty fired up,” said Cole Caufield during his media op.

Head coach Martin St-Louis echoed the same sentiment.

“I mean, it’s an unbelievable experience. I was happy to live it last year. Just to be... to be part of it, to be behind this group is unbelievable. You know, I walk in this morning, get a coffee and there’s –I don’t know– 20-30 porter potties outside. This place is ready to erupt! It’s just the magnitude of this market. And obviously, being front and center, being part of it, it’s not something I take for granted. I’m trying to earn that every day. But there’s nothing like being behind the bench of the Montreal Canadiens. You magnify that with the playoffs, it’s pretty cool.”

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Habs are hosting the Fan Jam presented by La Cage outside the Bell Centre, open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. ET. For more details, click here. For tickets to the game, click here.