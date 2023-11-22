News Feed

Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22

Jayden Struble to make NHL debut

cms-20231121-chc-VMA_1192-matheson
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ANAHEIM – It's game day in Anaheim, and the Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for tonight's contest against the Ducks.

Here's a look at the forward lines featured at morning skate:

Forwards

15 Newhook

14 Suzuki

11 Gallagher

22 Caufield

28 Dvorak

20 Slafkovsky

17 Anderson

91 Monahan

70 Pearson

55 Pezzetta

71 Evans

56 Ylönen

On defense, Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindström, Mike Matheson, Mattias Norlinder and Jayden Struble partook in a series of rotations during the session.

Struble will make his NHL debut against the Ducks, while Samuel Montembeault is expected to get the start in net. 

Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.