Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22

ANAHEIM – It's game day in Anaheim, and the Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for tonight's contest against the Ducks.
Here's a look at the forward lines featured at morning skate:
Jayden Struble to make NHL debut
Forwards
15 Newhook
14 Suzuki
11 Gallagher
22 Caufield
28 Dvorak
20 Slafkovsky
17 Anderson
91 Monahan
70 Pearson
55 Pezzetta
71 Evans
56 Ylönen
On defense, Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindström, Mike Matheson, Mattias Norlinder and Jayden Struble partook in a series of rotations during the session.
Struble will make his NHL debut against the Ducks, while Samuel Montembeault is expected to get the start in net.
Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.