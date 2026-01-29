Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 29

MONTREAL – A group of Habs opted into Thursday morning’s session at the Bell Centre ahead of the Canadiens’ contest against the Colorado Nordiques, who will don the vintage Quebec jersey for the matchup.
Take a look at who hit the ice:
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Wednesday that Jakub Dobes will be between the pipes tonight.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also hosting Lunar New Year at the Bell Centre.