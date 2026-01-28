Bringing back the Battle of Quebec, if only for a night 

MONTREAL – For the youngest of hockey fans, Canadiens-Nordiques showdowns exist only as stories and in the archives. But those who experienced them know those matchups represented one of the biggest rivalries ever in the NHL.

On Thursday, the Habs will welcome the Colorado Avalanche to the Bell Centre, and they’ll be once again donning the powder blue of the now-departed Quebec Nordiques. And although it's been more than 30 years since the last contest between Bleu-Blanc-Rouge and the Fleurdelisés, memories of past battles are still fresh in the minds of some key figures from the rivalry.

Animosity in all its forms

The Canadiens’ in-house announcer since 1993, Michel Lacroix, had the chance to take in some of the exciting matchups between the Quebec-based teams.

“It was insane. The rivalry between the two teams was phenomenal,” recalled Lacroix of the atmosphere at the Forum whenever the teams were on the ice. “The two squads faced off, and it wasn’t just on the ice but also in the stands. It went much further, even among families. […] It was the ultimate confrontation.”

Rejean Houle, a five-time Stanley Cup winner with the Habs, felt much the same fervor from the epic intra-provincial showdown.

“Every game was followed closely, whether by the community in Quebec City, in Montreal, or in the regions, so it was really special. […] There was competition between the breweries and a bit everywhere between the media, so we can say the atmosphere was heated.”

To say that things got “heated” is an understatement when thinking back to the animosity that raged between the two clubs. Games were characterized by their physicality, a visceral hatredand a will to win that went beyond sports. As well, the Canadiens and Nordiques met many times throughout each season, which only added to the hostility.

“We played eight times a season. Four times in Quebec, four times in Montreal. Then, we’d see them in the playoffs, and even in preseason,” explained former Canadiens tough guy Chris Nilan. “So, we played them so much, it was bound for something crazy to happen, and it usually always did.”

Breaking point

Known for his physical play, Nilan found himself at the heart of many melees throughout his career, although one of them stands out above the rest. On April 20, 1984, which was Good Friday, the Canadiens and Nordiques were playing the sixth game of their second-round playoff series. A big fight broke out and the referees lost control. In total, 252 penalty minutes were handed out, and 10 players were ejected from the game that went on to be known as the Good Friday Massacre.

“It went crazy. These things can get out of hand quickly,” shared Nilan, who was very much involved in the tussles that night. “And, two teams with all that build-up, all that animosity, all that hate, it came out then.”

Culture shock

Of course, a rivalry like this one doesn’t just appear out of thin air. Before manifesting itself on the ice, it existed in the cultural realm, and that was a major difference between this rivalry and others involving the Canadiens.

“Quebec City and Montreal, it wasn’t just two hockey teams facing each other. It was two communities, two ways of life; it was completely different,” outlined Lacroix. “The social dimension was an added dimension when talking about the confrontation between the Canadiens and Nordiques.”

Nilan, a Boston native, recognized that added layer as well.

“It had everything. It had the big city, small city. Bilingual city, more French city,” he recalled. “Whose hot dog is better, the Colisee or the Forum.”

The ultimate showdown

It may end up being an emotional night on Thursday for those seeing the two iconic jerseys on the ice again in Montreal.

“There are people who cheered for the Nordiques their whole lives,” noted Houle, who himself skated in Quebec powder blue for three seasons. “For them in particular, it’s going to be heartwarming to see the Nordiques uniform against the Canadiens.”

For his part, Lacroix expects the Bell Centre to be rocking for the occasion.

“I’m convinced there will be an electric feel. It’s going to be special, that night at the Bell Centre,” he predicted. “I get the impression we’re maybe going to, in a different way, relive this great old Montreal-Quebec City rivalry.”

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.