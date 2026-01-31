Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 31

BUFFALO – Jakub Dobes will make a third consecutive start when the puck drops between the Canadiens and Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Dobes between the pipes; no other lineup changes on Saturday
Here’s Montreal’s projected lineup:
Samuel Blais, Patrik Laine, Joe Veleno and Jayden Struble skated as extras at morning skate.
The Canadiens and Sabres are currently tied at 67 points in the standings. Saturday’s matchup marks the final of four meetings this season between the divisional rivals. Buffalo currently holds a 2-1 edge on Montreal.