Eric Raymond relieved of his duties

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens President, Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton announced on Wednesday that goalie coach Eric Raymond has been relieved of his duties. Marco Marciano will serve as interim goalie coach until the end of the season.

Marciano joined the Canadiens organization in 2013, when he was hired as video coach for the Canadiens’ primary affiliate team in the American Hockey League at the time, the Hamilton Bulldogs. He was appointed goalie coach for the Saint John’s Ice Caps in 2015 prior to joining the Laval Rocket as goalie and video coach for the team’s inaugural season in 2017.

Marciano brings a wealth of experience as goalie coach in hockey with close to 20 years serving in this capacity. Before graduating to the professional ranks, he worked as goalie coach for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Montreal Junior and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Marciano has also made his mark on the international hockey scene, having helped the National Women’s Team win gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.