Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 1

BUFFALO – KeyBank Center was the scene for Canadiens practice on Sunday.
Martin St-Louis’ line combinations remained intact, with the extras –– Patrik Laine, Samuel Blais and Jayden Struble –– entering on rotation.
Canadiens practice in Buffalo ahead of departure for Minnesota
Alexandre Texier was held out of the session. The team announced prior to Saturday’s matchup that the forward is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The Canadiens take off to Minnesota immediately following Sunday’s skate, where they square off with the Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.