VGK@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Jake Evans went forehand-backhand at 3:58 of overtime to lift the Canadiens 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Evans’ game-winner was Montreal’s ninth overtime goal of the season.

Earlier in the night, Cole Caufield scored to extend his goal streak to six games for the first time in his career. The American has nine goals over his last six outings.

Phillip Danault had the Habs’ other marker, while Jakub Dobes made 32 saves in net to help the Canadiens to their 29th win of the campaign.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

