VGK@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Jake Evans went forehand-backhand at 3:58 of overtime to lift the Canadiens 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Evans’ game-winner was Montreal’s ninth overtime goal of the season.

Earlier in the night, Cole Caufield scored to extend his goal streak to six games for the first time in his career. The American has nine goals over his last six outings.

Phillip Danault had the Habs’ other marker, while Jakub Dobes made 32 saves in net to help the Canadiens to their 29th win of the campaign.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 04:24 1-[1] Danault (Bolduc)

VGK@MTL: Danault scores goal against Akira Schmid

P2 08:55 1-[2] Caufield (Dobson, Matheson)

VGK@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Akira Schmid

OT 03:58 2-[3] Evans (Texier)

VGK@MTL: Evans scores goal against Akira Schmid

Vegas goals

P1 08:38 [1]-0 Dorofeyev (Unassisted)

P3 16:52 [2]-2 Dorofeyev (Hutton, Bowman)

What’s next

The Canadiens host the Colorado Avalanche (Quebec Nordiques) at the Bell Centre on Thursday. For tickets, click here.

