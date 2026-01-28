Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 28

BROSSARD – Following a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Canadiens got in another full practice at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Here are the lines and defense pairings from today's session:
Habs prepare for final home game before the Olympic break
The Canadiens are back in action on Thursday against Colorado when the team will celebrate Lunar New Year. For tickets, click here.