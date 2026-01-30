Tobias Forge of Ghost drops by organist booth at Habs game

MONTREAL – The Ghosts of the Forum have some new ghostly company in Canadiens lore.

Members of the Grammy-nominated Swedish metal band Ghost were at the Bell Centre for Thursday’s game against Colorado—ahead of Friday’s “Skeletour” stop at the arena—and things got typically theatrical for often-masked frontman Tobias Forge.

During a first-period stoppage of play, longtime team organist Diane Bibaud appeared on the central scoreboard decked out in Ghoulish attire while playing a hockey cover of the 2019 hit “Mary on a Cross”, before revealing Forge to applause.