Tobias Forge of Ghost drops by organist booth at Habs game

Team organist Diane Bibaud covers “Mary on a Cross” with Swedish rockers in the house

20260129-col-mtl-ABB00370

© Arianne Bergeron/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Ghosts of the Forum have some new ghostly company in Canadiens lore.

Members of the Grammy-nominated Swedish metal band Ghost were at the Bell Centre for Thursday’s game against Colorado—ahead of Friday’s “Skeletour” stop at the arena—and things got typically theatrical for often-masked frontman Tobias Forge.

During a first-period stoppage of play, longtime team organist Diane Bibaud appeared on the central scoreboard decked out in Ghoulish attire while playing a hockey cover of the 2019 hit “Mary on a Cross”, before revealing Forge to applause.

COL@MTL: Tobias Forge of Ghost drops by organist booth

Yeah, hockey rocks.

Thursday’s appearance is just the latest sports crossover for Ghost; in 2022, Forge, as his then alter ego Papa Emeritus IV, threw the first pitch at a White Sox game. The only question now is whether fans will one day see the obvious masked collab—a stint in the goalie crease.

In the meantime, Habs fans can see Ghost live at the Bell Centre on Friday for the Montreal date of the “Skeletour”, in support of 2025’s Skeletá which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. For tickets to the show, click here.

