Charles “Chuck” Lefley passes away at age 76

MONTREAL – It is with great sadness that the Montreal Canadiens learned of the passing of Chuck Lefley on January 26 in Grosse Isle, Manitoba. He was 76 years old.

Born in Winnipeg on January 20, 1950, Lefley grew up with his brothers in Grosse Isle, a rural community near the Manitoba capital, where he made his hockey debut at age 15 with the Winnipeg Rangers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. In 1969, he played for Canada's national team at the World Hockey Championship, before being selected sixth overall at the 1970 NHL Amateur Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

In his first season as a professional, he played with the Voyageurs, first in Montreal and then in Nova Scotia. Recalled by the Canadiens towards the end of the season, he took part in the playoffs and engraved his name on the Stanley Cup in 1971. He would be part of another Cup win in 1973 after playing a full schedule with the Canadiens. In total, Lefley played 174 games with the Habs, amassing 105 points, including 45 goals. In the playoffs, he appeared in 24 games, scoring three goals and adding six assists.

During the 1974-75 season, Lefley was traded to the St. Louis Blues, where he had a 43-goal, 85-point season in 1975-76. He finished his NHL career with 292 points, including 128 goals, in 407 games.

After retiring, he laced up his skates with the Canadiens Alumni on their tours of Western Canada. Chuck Lefley became a farmer in Grosse Isle with his brother Glen. He was not only a talented hockey player, but also a well-respected man in his community where he was an example and mentor to many young hockey players.