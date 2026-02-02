MTL@MIN: What you need to know

SAINT PAUL – The Canadiens and Wild meet for the second time in as many weeks in Montreal’s penultimate game before the Olympic break at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.
SAINT PAUL – The Canadiens and Wild meet for the second time in as many weeks in Montreal’s penultimate game before the Olympic break at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Martin St-Louis’ side pushed their win streak to three with yet another heart-stopping comeback against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. It marked the fifth time this season the Habs have rallied from a deficit after two periods — tied for the second-most in the NHL. Montreal has made a habit of rising to the occasion lately, earning statement wins over three top-12 teams in the past week, including the League-leading Colorado Avalanche. The challenge doesn’t get any lighter on Monday, though, as the fourth-best team by record, the Minnesota Wild, await.
Minnesota comes in rolling as well, riding a three-game win streak and a five-game point streak overall (4-0-1). Their last regulation loss? January 20, against none other than the Canadiens. Back on home ice, where they boast a 16-6-7 record this season, the Wild look to extend their streak to six, while the Habs look to hand them another setback.
SEASON SERIES
Jan. 20 vs. MIN: 4-3 MTL
Feb. 2 @ MIN:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
It’s starting to feel like a broken record at this point, but Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki just keep making opponents pay. Montreal’s dynamic duo stayed red-hot in their latest outing, with each piling up 14 points over their last eight games.
On the other side, Quinn Hughes enters tonight riding an eight-game point streak (2G, 11A), the longest by a defenseman in franchise history. The last time these teams met, however, the 26-year-old superstar was limited to a single assist.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WILD
Here’s how the Canadiens and Wild match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Monday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
