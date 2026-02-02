MTL@MIN: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Martin St-Louis’ side pushed their win streak to three with yet another heart-stopping comeback against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. It marked the fifth time this season the Habs have rallied from a deficit after two periods — tied for the second-most in the NHL. Montreal has made a habit of rising to the occasion lately, earning statement wins over three top-12 teams in the past week, including the League-leading Colorado Avalanche. The challenge doesn’t get any lighter on Monday, though, as the fourth-best team by record, the Minnesota Wild, await.

Minnesota comes in rolling as well, riding a three-game win streak and a five-game point streak overall (4-0-1). Their last regulation loss? January 20, against none other than the Canadiens. Back on home ice, where they boast a 16-6-7 record this season, the Wild look to extend their streak to six, while the Habs look to hand them another setback.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 20 vs. MIN: 4-3 MTL

Feb. 2 @ MIN:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

It’s starting to feel like a broken record at this point, but Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki just keep making opponents pay. Montreal’s dynamic duo stayed red-hot in their latest outing, with each piling up 14 points over their last eight games.

On the other side, Quinn Hughes enters tonight riding an eight-game point streak (2G, 11A), the longest by a defenseman in franchise history. The last time these teams met, however, the 26-year-old superstar was limited to a single assist.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WILD

Here’s how the Canadiens and Wild match up by the numbers: