COL@MTL: Game recap

Habs soundly defeat Nordiques in a rare rematch of the Battle of Quebec on Thursday night at the Bell Centre

20260129_COLMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – With the Avalanche visiting in their throwback Nordiques jerseys, the Canadiens gave a vintage performance worthy of the Battle of Quebec, beating Colorado 7-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday night.

The Habs also celebrated the upcoming Lunar New Year at the game, with performances by the Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club, a red envelope distribution, and more to ring in the Year of the Fire Horse.

20260129-col-mtl-ABB00015
20260129-col-mtl-ABC00047
20260129-col-mtl-ABC00025
20260129-col-mtl-ABC00019
20260129-col-mtl-MGA_0106
20260129-col-mtl-MGB_0051
20260129-col-mtl-MGB_0083
20260129-col-mtl-ABC00082_1
20260129-col-mtl-MGA_0367
20260129-col-mtl-MGA_0350
20260129-col-mtl-ABC00073_1
20260129-col-mtl-MGA_0276
20260129-col-mtl-MGB_0134
20260129-col-mtl-MGA_0204
20260129-col-mtl-MGA_0302
20260129-col-mtl-ABB00031
20260129-col-mtl-_VMC0224_1
20260129-col-mtl-ABC01003_1
20260129-col-mtl-MGA_2201_1
20260129-col-mtl-_VMC0242_1
/

2026 Lunar New Year at the Bell Centre

Back on the ice, the Canadiens scored early and often in a contest that was at times rough and tumble, but was also a showcase of a young and exciting Montreal team avenging its 7-2 loss in Denver back in November with speed and skill against a powerhouse Colorado team that has sat atop the NHL standings throughout the season.

Captain Nick Suzuki led the way with a two-goal, three-point effort that propelled him past the 60-point plateau in just his 54th game of the season. Kirby Dach picked up his first points since returning from injury, notching a goal and an assist, and was, along with Suzuki, among seven Montreal skaters to enjoy a multi-point night.

Goaltender Jakub Dobes glittered in goal, turning aside 26 of 29 Nordiques shots with some jaw-dropping saves for a hard-earned 17th win of the season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 00:56 0-[1] Dobson (Hutson, Slafkovsky)

COL@MTL: Dobson scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

P1 05:51 1-[2] Suzuki (Demidov, Hutson) – PPG

COL@MTL: Suzuki scores PPG against Scott Wedgewood

P1 07:33 1-[3] Suzuki (Kapanen, Matheson) – SHG

COL@MTL: Suzuki scores SHG against Scott Wedgewood

P2 16:36 1-[4] Evans (Guhle, Bolduc)

COL@MTL: Evans scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

P2 17:16 1-[5] Dach (Bolduc)

COL@MTL: Dach scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

P3 05:45 3-[6] Carrier (Suzuki, Dach)

COL@MTL: Carrier scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

P3 09:55 3-[7] Slafkovsky (Kapanen, Demidov)

COL@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

Colorado goals

P1 04:09 [1]-1 Nelson (Manson, Girard) 

P2 18:06 [2]-5 Kiviranta (Malinski, Drury) 

P3 04:38 [3]-5 Colton (Nichushkin) 

What’s next

Montreal heads to Buffalo for a matchup with the Sabres on Saturday as part of a three-game road trip leading to the Olympic break.

Related Content

Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry night at the Bell Centre

2026 Lunar New Year at the Bell Centre

Nordiques-Canadiens rivalry

Tobias Forge of Ghost drops by organist booth at Habs game

News Feed

Tobias Forge of Ghost drops by organist booth at Habs game

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 29

COL@MTL: What you need to know

Bringing back the Battle of Quebec, if only for a night 

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 28

Eric Raymond relieved of his duties

VGK@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 27

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 26

MTL@BOS: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 24

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

BUF@MTL: Game recap

METAL! collabs with “Ghoulish" Gary Pullin for exclusive merch

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 22

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Jan. 21