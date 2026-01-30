COL@MTL: Game recap

Back on the ice, the Canadiens scored early and often in a contest that was at times rough and tumble, but was also a showcase of a young and exciting Montreal team avenging its 7-2 loss in Denver back in November with speed and skill against a powerhouse Colorado team that has sat atop the NHL standings throughout the season.

Captain Nick Suzuki led the way with a two-goal, three-point effort that propelled him past the 60-point plateau in just his 54th game of the season. Kirby Dach picked up his first points since returning from injury, notching a goal and an assist, and was, along with Suzuki, among seven Montreal skaters to enjoy a multi-point night.

Goaltender Jakub Dobes glittered in goal, turning aside 26 of 29 Nordiques shots with some jaw-dropping saves for a hard-earned 17th win of the season.

