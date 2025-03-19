Two-year contract extension for Lucas Condotta

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year (2025-26 to 2026-27), two-way contract extension with forward Lucas Condotta.

Condotta has played 50 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL this season, his first as the team’s captain. The left winger recorded 23 points (3G, 20A) in addition to serving 58 penalty minutes. Condotta also suited up in seven games in the NHL with the Canadiens in 2024-25, scoring one goal.

Since the beginning of his career, the 6-foot-1, 218 lb forward played 11 games in the NHL with Montreal and scored two goals.

Condotta originally joined the Canadiens organization when he signed a one-year, entry-level contract on March 31, 2022.