Two-year contract extension for Lucas Condotta

The Rocket captain has tallied 23 points in 50 games in the AHL this season

condottaHorizontalEN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year (2025-26 to 2026-27), two-way contract extension with forward Lucas Condotta.

Condotta has played 50 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL this season, his first as the team’s captain. The left winger recorded 23 points (3G, 20A) in addition to serving 58 penalty minutes. Condotta also suited up in seven games in the NHL with the Canadiens in 2024-25, scoring one goal.

Since the beginning of his career, the 6-foot-1, 218 lb forward played 11 games in the NHL with Montreal and scored two goals.

Condotta originally joined the Canadiens organization when he signed a one-year, entry-level contract on March 31, 2022.

News Feed

OTT@MTL: Game recap

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 17

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 18

FLA@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 15

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 14

Matheson, a decade later

MTL@SEA: Game recap

MTL@SEA: What you need to know 

MTL@VAN: Game recap

MTL@VAN: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 10

Beck loaned to Laval Rocket; Roy recalled

MTL@CGY: Game recap

Get to know our women in hockey performance

MTL@CGY: What you need to know