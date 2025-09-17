Tune in to the Canadiens Media Day Livestream on Thursday

MONTREAL – Once again, the Canadiens are going live to usher in the new season.

With training camp underway at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, host Kevin Raphaël will welcome players and prospects on the Canadiens Media Day Livestream on YouTube and Twitch on Sept. 18.

As of 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, fans can tune in for a chance to win prizes, including five pairs of tickets to the team’s home opener on October 14 against the Seattle Kraken, courtesy of Ford Canada. Other surprise secondary prizes will also be up for grabs, so viewers are encouraged to stay positive in the chat and connected until the end of the broadcast for more chances to win! Winners will be announced at the end of the show.

Past editions of the stream have made way for shenanigans and lighthearted banter in the spirit of getting closer to fans and providing unique access.