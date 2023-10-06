News Feed

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Updates from training camp - Oct. 5

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4

Updates from training camp - Oct. 4

Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket

Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force

MTL@TOR: Game recap

Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

CH Weekly: October 2 to 8

MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp

TOR@MTL: Game Recap

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

Canadiens place Beaudin, Condotta, Keeper, and Stephens on waivers

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Suzuki talks team building, Dach chats about friendly competition, and more

MONT-TREMBLANT – Kirby Dach, David Savard and Nick Suzuki addressed the media following practice on Friday at the Gilles Cadieux Arena.

Here are a few noteworthy quotes from their respective availabilities:

\Dach on how he and his teammates push each other: \

I think you’re always competing with everybody, right? But it’s a friendly competition. You’re not out there to do anything wrong or bad. You’re just more so trying to push each other to get better each and every day. I think guys like [Nick Suzuki], and some other guys around too [like Mike Matheson, David Savard, Sean Monahan, Josh Anderson, and Cole Caufield], there are a lot of guys who can push each other, and we can take this group to the next level.

Kirby Dach on friendly competition between teammates

Savard on Kaiden Guhle’s growing role on defense: 

It’s extremely important. I think he’s a big piece of our defense. He’s taking on more and more responsibilities, much to his credit, with the way he prepares himself to be ready to go. So, I think he will continue to take on more and more responsibilities.

David Savard on the young leadership group

\Suzuki on how the group feels heading into the regular season: \

It’s a great feeling. We’re all super excited, spending the last few days together kind of on the road, you could say. Just being close, having dinners together, playing golf... It’s the best time to get to know each other better and get closer and have that bond that you need throughout the season, so, yeah, I think everyone’s really excited to get it going.

Suzuki on the team's objectives in Mont-Tremblant

The Canadiens’ stay in the Laurentians will come to an end on Saturday when they hit the road for a game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.