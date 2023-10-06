Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

MONT-TREMBLANT – Kirby Dach, David Savard and Nick Suzuki addressed the media following practice on Friday at the Gilles Cadieux Arena.

Here are a few noteworthy quotes from their respective availabilities:

\Dach on how he and his teammates push each other: \

I think you’re always competing with everybody, right? But it’s a friendly competition. You’re not out there to do anything wrong or bad. You’re just more so trying to push each other to get better each and every day. I think guys like [Nick Suzuki], and some other guys around too [like Mike Matheson, David Savard, Sean Monahan, Josh Anderson, and Cole Caufield], there are a lot of guys who can push each other, and we can take this group to the next level.